Radhika Merchant's garba look in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga is a stunning blend of tradition and glam. Take notes

Radhika Merchant's fashion game never disappoints, whether she's rocking a traditional or modern look. She recently dazzled in a glamorous ethnic outfit at Isha Ambani's Garba night yesterday, radiating ethereal elegance. Her pictures and videos surfacing online show her in a stunning, dandiya-ready ensemble featuring a vibrant lehenga that perfectly captures festive charm. Let's break down her look and gather some fashion tips for our own wardrobes. (Also read: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant bring their A-game in effortlessly cool outfits at Paris 2024 Olympics. Check photos ) Radhika Merchant rocks a glam garba look.(Instagram/@ambani_update)

Decoding Radhika Merchant's dandiya look

For her dandiya look, Radhika ditched the usual pinks and purples, choosing instead a striking combination of blue, white, and red. Her head-turning ensemble, crafted by renowned designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, featured a stunning blue blouse with a short neckline, beautifully adorned with traditional white hand embroidery, intricate mirror work, and delicate detailing that highlighted the rich heritage of Indian craftsmanship. She paired the blouse with a matching blue flared lehenga, creating the perfect ethnic look that radiated festive charm.

Radhika styled her look further with an elegant dupatta featuring broad red embroidered borders adorned with mirror embellishments and striking lace detailing along the edges. The dupatta, neatly pinned with crisp pleats on her shoulder, added an extra touch of sophistication. Talking about the Ambani bahu without mentioning her opulent jewellery is simply not possible. Radhika's look was beautifully accessorised with a traditional gold meenakari necklace, perfectly complemented by a striking mangalsutra.

She also donned statement jhumka earrings that gracefully extended to her shoulders, radiating an aura of royal elegance. Her makeup look was on point, featuring nude eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, a stroke of kajal, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and glossy pink lipstick. Her luscious tresses were styled in a half-updo, perfectly completing her ethnic look.

About Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant is the youngest daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shaila Merchant. She married Anant in July 2024, with their wedding celebrations spanning three days and attended by numerous international celebrities, Hollywood stars, politicians, and global leaders.