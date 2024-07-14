Newlywed Radhika Ambani blends desi and international aesthetics with sari-silhouette and golden corset for reception

Radhika Merchant Ambani beautifully blended traditional and international styles for her reception tonight. The newly-wedded bride wore a stunning combination of custom-made Anamika Khanna couture and Italian designer Dolce & Gabbana. This event marks one of the most significant celebrations recently, as billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, married Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, at Jio World Drive in Mumbai on Radhika Merchant blends traditional and international styles at reception(Instagram)

Similar to the wedding and the 'Shubh Aashirvaad' ceremony on Saturday, this reception is expected to be graced by a host of celebrities from India and beyond, with the festivities being hosted by Asia's wealthiest man. (Also read: Is Radhika Merchant's sister Anjali Merchant the best dressed at the reception? Here's her breathtaking look )

Decoding Radhika Merchant's glam reception look

Despite the star-studded guest list, newly married Radhika Ambani stole the show with her standout fashion choice. Breaking away from traditional ethnic wear, she opted for a distinctive sari-silhouetted dress from Anamika Khanna, which featured a contemporary twist on a classic design. Complementing her ensemble, Radhika wore a luxurious golden corset from Dolce & Gabbana's 2024 Alta Moda Sardegna collection. This bold fashion choice highlighted her impeccable style and ensured she remained the center of attention at the glamorous event.

She styled her hair in soft, flowing waves down her back and opted for a nude makeup look that highlighted her smoky eyes. The new Ambani bahu has consistently impressed with her fashion choices throughout her pre-wedding and wedding festivities.

About Radhika's wedding look

Radhika Merchant's official entry into the Ambani family was a visual feast. The bride-to-be dazzled in a one-of-a-kind hand-painted pink lehenga created in collaboration between artist Jayasri Burman and renowned designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor shared the intricate details of Radhika's outfit on Instagram. The lehenga featured 12 panels, each meticulously hand-painted on Italian canvas, showcasing Jayasri's signature mythical style. The artwork held deep significance, symbolizing the union of Anant and Radhika with its rich, meaningful imagery.