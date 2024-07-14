Is Radhika Merchant's sister Anjali Merchant the best dressed at the reception? Here's her breathtaking look

If you think Radhika Merchant is the best-dressed celeb at her reception, you might be surprised to learn that it's her sister, Anjali Merchant, who is stealing the limelight with her breathtaking ensemble, radiating grace and elegance. On Sunday, the Ambani family hosted a grand reception to continue the celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, which kicked off with a spectacular ceremony on Friday, July 12. The glittering event in Mumbai saw family members like Mukesh, Nita, Akash, and Isha Ambani in attendance, alongside a host of Bollywood and international celebrities. The reception was a star-studded affair, adding even more glamour to the already lavish wedding festivities. (Also read: Anjali Merchant shines bright for sister Radhika Merchant's wedding in gorgeous lehenga, diamond jewels ) Anjali Merchant shines bright in silver ensemble at wedding reception(Instagram)

Anjali was definitely the best-dressed celeb, leaving fashion lovers swooning. If you're wondering what she wore, don't worry—we've got you covered. Scroll down to learn more about her glamorous appearance.

Decoding Anjali Merchant's glam lehenga look

For her reception look, Anjali was resplendent in silver from head to toe. Her exquisite outfit featured a bralette top with a sweetheart neckline adorned with tassel details and intricate embroidery that radiated pure sartorial glamour. She paired this with a matching flared lehenga skirt, creating a cohesive and elegant ensemble. Adding an extra layer of grace, she draped a sheer dupatta over her shoulders. Anjali's look was completed with opulent jewellery, including a stunning diamond necklace, statement earrings, a maang tikka, and bangles that adorned her wrists, making her the epitome of grace and sophistication.

Her makeup look was flawlessly executed, featuring nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, and darkened brows. She sported a dewy base with contoured cheekbones, blushed cheeks, and luminous highlighter, finished off with a glossy lipstick. Her long, luscious black tresses were styled in soft curls and left open with a middle part cascading beautifully down her shoulders. This combination of makeup and hairstyle contributed to her absolutely glamorous appearance.

About Anant-Radhika wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant exchanged vows in a traditional Hindu ceremony on July 12, with notable guests including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, and Nick Jonas in attendance. The wedding was held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, followed by the 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony on July 13, where PM Modi blessed the newlyweds. The celebrations will conclude with the 'Mangal Utsav,' or wedding reception, on July 14.