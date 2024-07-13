Radhika Ambani's Day 2 look: Bride looks breathtaking in OTT lehenga with literal lotuses in her hair!

Radhika Merchant's Day 2 wedding look is here and it's an absolute showstopper! Her ensemble, colourful, floral, and magnificently glamorous, epitomises sartorial elegance and extravagance. On Saturday, the Ambani family hosted a star-studded 'Aashirvaad' ceremony, where the bride stole the show with her exquisite style. Radhika's look embodied the lavish fashion the Ambanis are renowned for, ensuring everything was nothing short of spectacular. From her vibrant floral details to her breathtaking glamour, her outfit took fashion to new heights, capturing everyone's attention. Scroll down to discover all the details of Radhika's swoon-worthy appearance. (Also read: Kim Kardashian stuns in crystal-embellished lehenga, sis Khloe dazzles in Manish Malhotra at Day 2 of Ambani wedding ) Radhika Ambani's bridal look is a showstopper in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga.(Instagram)

Radhika Merchant stuns in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla on Day 2

Celebrity fashion stylist Rhea Kapoor, delighted fashion lovers by sharing a series of stunning pictures of Radhika Merchant on Instagram. Describing Radhika's breathtaking pink ensemble, Rhea wrote, "Art and fashion have always been lovers. One cannot exist without the other," and we couldn't agree more. Radhika's look is truly a work of art that will be remembered for a long time. Let's take a moment to admire her ethereal beauty.

Details

Radhika Ambani's first evening as a bride was marked by an extraordinary creation from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, in collaboration with contemporary Indian artist Jayasri Burman and stylist Rhea Kapoor. The lehenga, featuring 12 hand-painted panels on special Italian canvas, brings Jayasri's mythical vision to life. It celebrates Anant and Radhika's union with profound imagery: celestial figures of the couple and elephants, symbolising Anant's fondness for animals and their auspicious nature.

The ensemble boasts meticulous real gold Zardozi embroidery and a cascade of sequins that highlight Jayasri's artwork, paired with a Resham-embroidered blouse by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's master craftsmen. Jayasri commented on the collaboration, "Abu and Sandeep are artists whose medium is couture, while mine is canvas. Both Rhea and Abu Sandeep gave me complete creative freedom, allowing my brush to dance over the canvas. I hope this piece brings a smile to Radhika's face and, perhaps, finds a place on her wall one day."