Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant bring their A-game in effortlessly cool outfits at Paris 2024 Olympics. Check photos

After their grand wedding, newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were recently seen at the Paris 2024 Olympics, soaking up the vibrant atmosphere alongside family members Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anand Piramal. The Ambani family, including Reliance Foundation chairperson and International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Nita Ambani, are attending the ongoing games. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were spotted enjoying the Paris 2024 Olympics in style.(Instagram)

For their Paris outing, the newlyweds opted for chic and comfy casual outfits, a refreshing contrast to their elaborate wedding attire. However with the Ambanis, one thing is certain—their fashion game is always on point, and their recent looks were no exception. Let's decode their chic appearance and take some style notes from their recent looks. (Also read: Nita Ambani is a vision in stunning Manish Malhotra's lotus pink handmade saree at Paris Olympics 2024. Check photos )

Radhika stuns in orange dress, Anant sported tropical look

Their pictures and videos from the event quickly went viral on social media, garnering tons of likes and comments. In the video, the newlyweds can be seen looking effortlessly stylish. Radhika's look proves that comfort and style can go hand in hand. Her dress, in a vibrant shade of orange, features a square neckline, buttoned embellishments on the bust, a striking backless design, a flared bottom, and a mini hemline. She accessorised with a white crossbody sling bag and white shoes. Sporting a no-makeup look and her hair tied in a low ponytail, she perfectly finished off her chic appearance.

On the other hand, Anant Ambani caught everyone's eye with a striking tropical print shirt paired with relaxed black pants and trendy shoes, perfectly blending style with comfort. His laid-back demeanour suggested he was thoroughly enjoying the event. Mukesh Ambani, the family patriarch, donned a classic blue and white vertically striped shirt, looking deeply engaged in the proceedings. Isha Ambani, seated in front of the newlyweds, sported a white dress that radiated a summery vibe, while her husband, Anand Piramal, chose a casual white shirt.

About Anant-Radhika wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are currently revelling in their newlywed bliss. The couple, who tied the knot on July 12, made their first appearance as a married couple in Jamnagar, Gujarat. They received a warm welcome from the locals and heartfelt congratulations from friends and family. The Ambanis celebrated one of the most talked-about weddings in recent times. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony, offering his blessings to the newlyweds a day after their wedding.