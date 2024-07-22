Nita Ambani designed Anant Ambani's giant wedding sarpech using rare solitaires from personal collection. Details

The Ambani family displayed their opulent jewellery collection during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. From Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani's emeralds to Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta's diamonds, the Ambani ladies made our jaws drop with their rare collection. Now, Anant Ambani's sarpech from his wedding is setting the internet ablaze. Know details. (Also Read | Isha Ambani in simple chikankari suit, no-makeup look attends an art exhibit with Nita Ambani. Watch) Anant Ambani wears a giant solitaire sarpech, designed by Nita Ambani for his wedding. (Instagram )

Nita Ambani lends heirloom jewels for Anant Ambani's giant wedding sarpech

Jewellery brand Kantilal Chhotalal, who designed many rare jewellery pieces for the Ambani ladies, including Nita Ambani's rare yellow diamond necklace and Isha's giant pink diamond, designed Anant's sarpech. They shared details of the accessory on Instagram. According to the jewellers, Nita 'meticulously designed the sarpech using solitaires from her personal collection gathered over the years'.

The brand said Anant's sarpech, adorned with breathtaking heirloom stones, also featured 'an unmatched collection of pigeon blood Burmese rubies and baguette-cut diamonds'. The rubies add a Mughal grandeur, and the baguette-cut diamonds bring a bold Art Deco touch. Meanwhile, Anant wore the accessory as a sarpech during his baraat and later as a brooch during his wedding.

Additionally, the brand said, “The briolettes are enhanced by a striking peacock motif clasp, a thoughtful design choice that pays tribute to Anant's enduring passion for wildlife conservation.”

Anant matched the massive sarpech with diamond kurta buttons designed by the same jewellery brand. The diamond buttons are encircled with 'rubies, rosecuts, and seven unparalleled strands of perfectly graded diamond beads'.

About Anant Ambani

Anant Ambani is Nita Ambani and Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani's youngest son. Born on April 10, 1995, in Mumbai, Anant has two elder siblings, Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani. He studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai and then went on to do his graduation from Brown University in Rhode Island.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant Ambani tied the knot with Radhika Merchant in a grand wedding ceremony held in Mumbai. The couple got married on July 12, which was followed by Shubh Aashirwad and reception ceremonies on July 13 and July 14. Many Bollywood starlets, international celebrities, industry tycoons, global leaders, and politicians attended the ceremonies.