Step inside Pratik Gandhi’s stunning Juhu home featuring Gujarati-style jhula, earthy interiors and handcrafted decor

Actor Pratik Gandhi recently opened the doors of his Juhu home to filmmaker and choreographer Farah in her July 20 YouTube video, giving fans a glimpse inside the thoughtfully designed space he shares with his family. During the home tour, Farah couldn't stop admiring the house, while Pratik shared heartwarming stories behind its décor, artwork and cherished possessions. (Also read: Inside Kannada actor Sharmiela Mandre's royal Jaipur wedding: From Mysore Palace-inspired decor to grandmother's recipes ) Pratik Gandhi opens up about his meaningful home full of memories and art. (YouTube/@FarahKhan) Pratik Gandhi’s home rooted in memories, art and Gujarati traditions As Farah stepped inside, she couldn't help but admire the spacious yet cosy interiors. "Listen, your house is stunning." The house features a neutral colour palette with wooden furniture, textured furnishings and plenty of natural light, giving it a warm and inviting feel. Instead of flashy décor, the interiors are filled with handcrafted pieces, travel souvenirs and artworks collected over the years. The living room opens into an airy seating area anchored by a traditional Gujarati-style swing (jhula), which instantly caught Farah's attention. "I love it. I've been wanting a house like this for years where I could put up a swing, with some open space. So beautiful,” she says. Pratik explained that swings are an integral part of many Gujarati homes, making it one of the most meaningful features of the house.

The actor also opened up about his journey of moving houses across Mumbai before finally settling in Juhu. “We have just shifted here two years ago. We were in Kandivali earlier... We started from Vile Parle, then Malad, then Kandivali and now finally here, in the heart of Juhu,” he shared. The house also reflects Pratik’s love for art, music and travel. One of the most striking pieces displayed in the home is a handpan, a rare percussion instrument that the actor considers one of his prized possessions. “This is my prime possession... Someone gave me this as a birthday gift two years ago,” he told Farah, who described it as “a piece of art.”

Pratik Gandhi revealed his beautifully designed Juhu residence, filled with personal keepsakes. (YouTube/@FarahKhan)

Another special addition is a handcrafted wooden bench that Pratik brought back from Bhuj during a film shoot. “When we were shooting in Bhuj, I brought this from there,” he said, explaining the story behind the piece. The actor also showcased his creative side by revealing an artwork made by him using marble dust. “This is made by me... Made from marble dust,” he shared. Personal treasures and a house built with family The home tour also included a look at the family’s kitchen, which has a practical galley-style layout with clean finishes and thoughtful details. Farah noticed a small temple placed in one corner, adding a spiritual element to the space.

The cozy space, adorned with travel souvenirs and handcrafted items, captures Pratik Gandhi's life story. (YouTube/@FarahKhan)