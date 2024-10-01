Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani look regal as they celebrate India's Olympics, Paralympics athletes with Ambani family

Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani, along with the Ambani family, attended an event last week to celebrate India’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes. The gala was hosted by Reliance Foundation chairperson and IOC member Nita Ambani at her residence, Antilia, in Mumbai. Check out what Radhika and Isha wore for the occasion. Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani at the United in Triumph event.

Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant attend the gala

Pictures and videos from the event, called United in Triumph, show Ish Ambani and Radhika Merchant celebrating the Olympic and Paralympic athletes. They even clicked pictures with the sports personalities and cheered them during the celebrations. Meanwhile, the event saw 140 Olympians and Paralympians on one platform. Their success and remarkable journeys were honoured during the celebrations.

Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the United in Triumph event.

What di Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant wear?

Isha dazzled at the event in an elegant, mauve pink-coloured ensemble. The outfit features a stylish blouse styled with a midi-length skirt. While the top has a mandarin collar, front button closures, full-length sleeves with buttoned cuffs, and a relaxed fitting, the skirt features a knot design on the waist and a figure-skimming silhouette.

Isha styled the ensemble with minimal jewellery, including statement earrings adorned with heart-shaped diamonds and tear-drop crystals. Meanwhile, for the glam, she chose darkened brows, mascara-adorned lashes, black eyeliner, muted pink lip gloss, rouge-tinted cheeks, and glowing skin. She left her hair loose in a side parting, styled with soft waves.

As for Radhika Merchant, the ‘choti bahu’ of the Ambani family, wore a printed midi dress for the event. Radhika's ensemble comes in a deep black hue and is decorated with a white floral print. The sleeveless ensemble features a square neckline, a fitted bodice, a cinched waist, and a flowy midi-length skirt.

Radhika accessorised the ensemble with her mangalsutra, a dainty necklace, tear-drop earrings, and stacked chunky bracelets. For the glam, she chose side-parted loose locks, mascara-adorned lashes, nude pink lip shade, glowing skin, black eyeliner, and rouge-tinted cheeks.