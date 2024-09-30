Need Sonam Kapoor's saree-inspired black vest in your wardrobe? It will empty your pockets: Guess the price

Sonam Kapoor delighted fashion enthusiasts over the weekend with her stylish neutral-coloured outfit for attending India Design ID Mumbai 2024 at Jio World in Mumbai. She wore a beige co-ord shirt and skirt styled with a saree-inspired peplum vest. The unique waistcoat retails at an insane price. Read on to know more. Sonam Kapoor dazzles in a neutral-tone outfit.

What is the price of Sonam Kapoor's vest?

Sonam was dressed from head to toe in The Row for the event. The black vest is called the Fanya Wrap Crepe Peplum Top. It is available on the Modesens website, but buying the elegant piece might end up emptying your pockets. It is worth a whopping ₹2,60,545.

Sonam's outfit comes at an insane price.

Decoding the ensemble

The crepe sleeveless black vest comes in a peplum silhouette. It features a front faux button closure, a draped train resembling a saree pallu on one shoulder, and a relaxed fit. Sonam cinched the vest on the waist with a black leather belt featuring a gold buckle.

Sonam Kapoor attends an event in Mumbai.

Sonam wore the vest over a beige button-down shirt featuring a collared neckline, full-length sleeves, and closed cuffs. A matching beige skirt with a calf-length hem, a pleated A-line silhouette, and a high-rise waist. She accessorised the ensemble with black ballet flats, a black patterned leather Lady Dior Joy bag, rings, gold earring sets, and Dior Signature sunglasses.

For the glam, Sonam chose mauve pink lip shade, a muted pink eye shadow, coral pink-tinted blush on the cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, darkened brows, and a dewy base. Lastly, she tied her hair in a centre-parted low bun.

On the work front

Sonam was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller Blind - a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name. The film was directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh. Blind marked Sonam's return to the screen after a six-year hiatus.