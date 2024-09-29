Sonam Kapoor drops one of her most beautiful looks in stylish vest with a pallu train and no-makeup look. Pics

Sonam Kapoor attended the India Design ID Mumbai 2024 at Jio World in Mumbai on Sunday. The actor took a leaf out of her own style book and mixed two of her favourite aesthetics - power dressing and Indian traditionals - to give us a unique look. Read on as we decode Sonam's outfit. Sonam Kapoor gives new meaning to power dressing.

In a co-ord beige blouse and skirt set styled with a stylish black vest, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took on power dressing head-on. The actor gave the style aesthetic a new meaning by ditching the traditional tailored suits and wearing a unique combination. The star has many iconic fashion moments in her repertoire, and this ensemble is another addition to that long list.

Sonam Kapoor attends an event in Mumbai.

Decoding Sonam's outfit

The beige blouse Sonam wore to the Jio World event features a collared neckline and full-length sleeves with cinched cuffs. The actor styled the shirt with a matching midi-length skirt featuring a high-rise waistline, an A-line silhouette, and a pleated design.

Sonam wore a unique and stylish black-coloured sleeveless vest over the beige dress. It features a round neckline, a relaxed silhouette, an overlapping pallu-like train falling from the shoulder, and a matching black belt to cinch the waist.

For accessories, Sonam chose gold hoop earrings, black-tinted sunglasses, rings, a patterned Dior mini handbag, and black ballet flats. Lastly, for the glam, the actor opted for blush pink nails, darkened brows, mauve pink lip shade, matching eye shadow, rouged cheekbones, and mascara-adorned lashes. A centre-parted, sleek bun gave the finishing touch to the ensemble.

About Sonam Kapoor

Sonam was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller Blind - a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name. Directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, this film marked her return to the screen after a six-year hiatus.