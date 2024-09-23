Sonam Kapoor is in her Aisha era as she slays elegant airport look in blazer and skirt combo

Sonam Kapoor’s Aisha is an iconic character for several reasons. The actor's incredible style in the film made it one of the most popular fashion movies in Hindi cinema. However, Sonam has always channelled the maximal minimalism that her character Aisha showcased on screen. Including a recent appearance at the airport. Read on as we decode it. Sonam Kapoor is in her Aisha era.

Sonam Kapoor is in her Aisha era at the airport

The paparazzi clicked Sonam Kapoor at the airport today. They shared videos of the star on social media. It shows the actor exiting her car and getting surprised when a young fan approaches her for a picture. As for the airport look, Sonam wore a chic check print blazer and a pleated skirt. Known for always bringing her fashion A game to the airport, this elegant ensemble joins the long list of Sonam's steal-worthy airport appearances.

Decoding Sonam Kapoor's outfit

Sonam's check-printed blazer features black checkboxes done on a white fabric. The notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, tailored fitting, front button closures, back slit, and padded shoulders added to its elegance.

The actor wore the jacket over a black silk skirt featuring a cancan underskirt to give a voluminous silhouette. It features pleats, a calf-length hem, and a high-rise waist. She accessorised the ensemble with a Lady Dior black textured mini bag, black ballet pumps, a ring, and gold hoop earrings.

Lastly, for her airport glam, Sonam chose feathered brows, muted nude eye shadow, rouge-tinted cheeks, glossy pink lip shade, mascara-adorned lashes, and a dewy base. She tied her locks in a centre-parted sleek bun to lend a classy aesthetic to the ensemble.

On the work front

Sonam was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller Blind - a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name. Directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, this film marked her return to the screen after a six-year hiatus.