Meet Nakul Bhardwaj, the first Indian male model to walk for Versace at Milan Fashion Week Spring Summer 2025 show

Nakul Bhardwaj became the first Indian male model to walk for Versace's Spring Summer 2025 show at Milan Fashion Week. Desi representation at European fashion capitals is no longer confined to the shadows, and Nakul's debut at Versace is a testament to the rising power of Indian fashion on a global scale. Nakul Bhardwaj walked for Versace at Milan Fashion Week.

Who is Nakul Bhardwaj?

Nakul Bhardwaj walked for Versace at the Milan Fashion Week, becoming the first Indian male model to walk for the Italian luxury fashion house. Apart from Versace, the 21-year-old model also walked for luxury fashion houses Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta as they showcased their Spring Summer 2025 collection.

In his portfolio, Nakul describes himself as competitive and a high-adrenaline sports enthusiast. The 6'3" model has enjoyed parkour since he was seven years old and calls his mother an inspiration. “My mother is the one who inspires me to work hard and consistently. I have always loved modelling and have looked up to many of the greatest models in the business,” he wrote.

Nakul walks right after Gigi Hadid at the Versace show

Videos of Nakul at the Versace SS25 show featured him walking right after supermodel Gigi Hadid and just before Vittoria, which delighted netizens. One user wrote, “That's a long time coming, more for you ahead.” Another commented, “That's huge, man, congratulations.”

Nakul's agency, Anon Models, shared a video of the 21-year-old on Instagram that shows him transitioning from doing the catwalk at his studio apartment to walking for Versace on an international platform. A follower commented under the clip, “Who would have thought this kid would walk Versace one day.”

Meanwhile, Avanti Nagrath was the first Indian female model to open a show for Versace in 2022.