Janhvi Kapoor's favourite colour is gold; see stunning moments of the actor in the glittering shade. Pics

Janhvi Kapoor's current favourite colour is golden, and her recent fashion outings are proof. The actor recently attended the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi dressed in a gilded gold column gown by designer Gaurav Gupta. After the Gaurav Gupta look, she changed into a Rimzim Dadu gold metallic couture ensemble. However, the list of her golden goddess moments doesn't end here. Read on to see some of our favourite looks. Janhvi Kapoor stuns in gold-coloured ensembles.

The Rimzim Dadu Couture Look

For her second look at the IIFA Awards, Janhvi wore a golden Rimzim Dadu couture look featuring a strapless tube blouse and a body-hugging floor-length skirt. Her ensemble comes decorated with signature metallic cords done in silver sequins. She styled the golden look with a diamond choker necklace, tear-drop earrings, high heels, back-swept loose tresses, kohl-lined eyes, nude caramel lips, golden eye shadow, and darkened brows.

The Gilded Goddess

Janhvi's first red carpet ensemble at the IIFA Awards was a custom Gaurav Gupta column gown decorated in shimmering gold crystals, swan and serpent metal accents on the neck and waist, a plunging neck, and a bodycon mermaid silhouette. She added a touch of glam to her OOTD with side-parted loose tresses, a Bulgari choker necklace, Serpentine earrings, glossy pink lips, matching eye shadow, and mascara-adorned lashes.

A Golden Apsara

While promoting Devara, Janhvi wore a gold Kanjeevaram saree by Manish Malhotra. The nine yards feature intricate Zardosi embroidery, a contrasting pink patti border, and a heavily embellished pallu. A matching half-sleeve blouse, gold jhumkis, rings, a pink bindi, a dainty nath, mascara-adorned lashes, pink lips, and feathered brows completed the styling. Lastly, she left her hair loose in a side parting and styled it with soft blowout curls.

The Temple Jewellery Blouse

While attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities, Janhvi chose this simply exquisite lehenga set designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. The traditional ensemble featured a temple jewellery blouse, an embellished mermaid-style lehenga, and a sequins-adorned net dupatta. She completed the look with a gold choker, matching Chandbalis, a maang tika, kadhas, rings, nude pink lips, winged eyeliner, rouge-tinted cheeks, and a centre-parted braided hairdo.

The Elegant Tissue Saree

Janhvi embraced Indian traditional wear in this gorgeous tissue silk saree featuring a broad embroidered border. She wore the nine yards with an embroidered blouse featuring a backless design, a plunging neckline, and half-length sleeves. She styled the ensemble with emerald earrings, rings, mascara-adorned lashes, feathered brows, caramel lips, and rouge-highlighted cheekbones.