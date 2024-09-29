Janhvi Kapoor turns golden goddess in strapless gown and 9 lakh earrings on the IIFA Awards red carpet

Janhvi Kapoor was among the many celebrities who attended the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards last night in Abu Dhabi. The actor wore a golden Gaurav Gupta gown for the red-carpet event, accessorised with high-end jewels from Bulgari. Janhvi Kapoor in a golden Gaurav Gupta gown at IIFA Awards.

Janhvi Kapoor is the golden goddess at IIFA

Janhvi shared pictures of her golden goddess look from the 2024 IIFA Awards on Instagram with the caption, “Golden.” The custom dress she wore for the occasion is called the Gilded Goddess Gown. Even the actor's followers, including her BFF, Orry, called her ‘Goddess’ in the comments. It boasts of signature Gaurav Gupta design elements. Let's decode the look.

All about Janhvi Kapoor's Gaurva Gupta gown

The floor-length gilded golden goddess gown features a strapless plunging neckline, swan and serpent metal accents on the neck and waist, shimmering crystal embellishments, and a figure-hugging mermaid silhouette accentuating her curves. The column gown makes for a perfect party look and validates the actor's choice to wear it on the red carpet.

Janhvi paired the dazzling ensemble with jewels from Bulgari, including a gold choker necklace adorned with colourful diamonds, rose gold Serpenti Viper earrings, and diamond rings. Read on to find the insane price of Janhiv's dainty earrings.

What is the price of Janhvi Kapoor's jewels?

The Bulgari rose gold Serpenti Viper earrings.

Janhvi's Bulgari earrings, made from 18 kt rose gold set with full pavé diamonds, are worth ₹8,80,000. The jewels are available on Bulgari's official website. Meanwhile, according to reports, the choker necklace is worth ₹8,00,00,000.

How did Janhvi style the gilded column gown?

Janhvi glammed up the Gaurav Gupta ensemble with equally striking makeup picks, including shimmering pink eye shadow, black winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheekbones, glossy pink lip shade, and a dewy base. Lastly, she left her hair loose and styled the locks in soft, wet curls.