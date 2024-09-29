IIFA 2024: Kriti Sanon, Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Rekha to Nora Fatehi, best-dressed stars on red carpet

Indian cinema celebrities descended on the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards red carpet in Abu Dhabi last night dressed in dazzling and chic ensembles. The guest list included stars like Rekha, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, Nora Fatehi, Karan Aujla, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Bobby Deol, and others. Check out who were the best-dressed stars on the red carpet last night. Kriti Sanon, Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Rekha and Nora Fatehi at IIFA Awards.

IIFA Awards 2024: Best-dressed stars on the red carpet

Kriti Sanon

The vivacious Kriti Sanon embraced divine feminine at the IIFA Awards in a Marmar Halim gown. The strapless dress features a plunging neckline, a draped pleated design, a thigh-high slit, a bodycon fitting, and a floor-length hem. She paired the ensemble with a layered diamond necklace, heels, darkened brows, centre-parted loose tresses, mascara-adorned lashes, glossy fuchsia pink lips, and blushed cheeks.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh stole the show at the IIFA Awards with his suave charm in a black suit featuring a notch lapel blazer, a matching button-down, and tapered-fit pants. Tan-black dress shoes, a backswept side-parted hairdo, a stylish watch, a ring, and a trimmed beard completed the look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor stole the show at the IIFA Awards in a gilded golden goddess gown by Gaurav Gupta. She styled the statement floor-length look with Bulgari jewels, a wet-hair look, pink eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, winged eyeliner, pink lips, blushed cheeks, and feathered brows.

Rekha

The evergreen Rekha stole the show at the IIFA Awards with her elegant look in a gold silk saree embroidered with broad kadhai work borders. She draped the nine yards elegantly in the traditional style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder. She paired the drape with a white embroidered blouse featuring quarter-length sleeves and a round neckline. Lastly, a centre-parted gajra-adorned bun, red lips, sindoor, statement gold earrings, kadhas, an embellished potli bag, rings, winged eyeliner, and striking glam rounded off the styling.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday wore an apsara-coded golden ensemble to the IIFA Awards last night. The actor dazzled in a halter-neck embellished blouse featuring a cropped upside-down hem. An embellished floor-length cape and a satin saree skirt with an attached pallu draped on her arm completed the look. She chose a centre-parted top knot, rings, a bracelet, block heels, statement ear cuffs, and minimal glam to style the ensemble.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi turned the glam quotient high at the IIFA Awards in a strapless gown featuring an embellished bust, a figure-hugging silhouette featuring a faux see-through design, fur adornments on the hem, and a floor-sweeping train. She wore the dress with side-parted wavy loose locks, silver eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mauve lips, a crystal choker necklace, rings, and high heels.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha looked her best in an off-white floor-length gown embellished with shimmering silver sequins. The actor styled the ensemble with a statement white fur cape jacket featuring a long train on the back. A dainty necklace, matching earrings, rings, a coiffed hairdo, and minimal glam rounded off her look.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi was in his element as he arrived at the IIFA Awards last night in a dapper and stylish black suit. The ensemble featured a notch lapel blazer, a black button-down with a plunging V-neck, and matching tapered-fit pants. The actor styled the all-black outfit with an embellished brooch, a silver chain, sunglasses, and dress shoes.