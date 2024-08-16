Janhvi Kapoor's luxurious organza saree set for attending NMACC event with Shikhar Pahariya costs 1.6 lakh

Janhvi Kapoor attended a musical show on Lord Krishna at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. The actor arrived at the star-studded event with her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. She wore a sindoori red organza saree and a contrasting green net blouse for the occasion. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday attend the musical Rajadhiraaj at NMACC; steal the spotlight in gorgeous sarees) Janhvi Kapoor poses in a luxurious organza saree and contrasting green blouse. (Instagram )

What is the price of Janhvi Kapoor's luxurious organza saree set

Janhvi Kapoor's sindoori red saree and the green backless blouse are from the traditional wear label Torani. The drape is called the Saroja Ramani Saree, while the choli is named Mayuri Ramani Blouse. The hand-embroidered saree and blouse sets are worth ₹1,62,000. The saree is worth ₹1,15,500, and the blouse costs ₹46,500.

The price of Janhvi Kapoor's saree and blouse. (torani.in)

Decoding Janhvi Kapoor's saree look

The hand-embroidered organza red saree could be a great heritage piece for your ethnic wear collection. It features intricate dori embroidery, antique dabka work, moti and sequin embellishments, and a balda lace border. Janhvi wore the nine yards in traditional style with pleats on the front and the pallu falling elegantly from the shoulder in a floor-grazing length.

Meanwhile, the green butterfly net blouse is inspired by the traditional Indian angia (a form of bodice or breast cloth dating from 19th century India). Mixing tradition and modernity, the lush jeni silk choli features antique dabka work, intricate zari work, hand-embroidered pearl embellishments, full-length sleeves, a deep neckline, cropped hem, and a backless design with dori ties.

Meanwhile, Janhvi accessorised the ensemble with gold and polki jewellery, including a choker necklace, rings, nath, and earrings. Lastly, she chose pink eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, a dainty bindi, pink lips, feathered brows, and rouge-tinted cheeks for the glam.

About Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi's eldest daughter. On the work front, Janhvi has Devara: Part One with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Directed by Koratala Siva, it is set to be released in September 2024.