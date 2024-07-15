Deepika Padukone's sindoori red anarkali suit for Ambani wedding won your heart? It can be yours at this price...

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone won the best-dressed star title at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in a gorgeous sindoori red anarkali suit. The clothing label Torani designed the custom look for the pregnant actor. If the ensemble won your heart, you can also add it to your collection. Read on to know details. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone wears choker originating from Sikh Empire; Alia Bhatt dons 160-year-old silk saree for Ambani wedding) Deepika Padukone wore a sindoori red anarkali suit for the Ambani wedding. (Instagram )

Deepika Padukone's sindoori red suit: What is its price?

The price of the anarkali suit quite similar to Deepika Padukone's sindoori red anarkali. (torani.in)

Deepika Padukone's sindoori red suit is a perfect example of how the traditional hue can be an ideal pick for brides as well as a non-bridal look for a wedding guest. While Deepika's ethnic attire is a custom creation, it takes inspiration from a similar look, which is available on the Torani website. Called the Sindoori Ahana Anarkali Set, the ensemble costs a fortune. It is worth ₹1,45,500.

Decoding Deepika Padukone's sindoori red anarkali and the Ahana anarkali

Deepika Padukone's sindoori red anarkali suit features delicate Resham embroidery, sequin embellishments, and real gold gota work. The trumpet sleeves, a round neckline, and a flared skirt hugging her baby bump add to its details. The actor paired it with heavily embroidered palazzo pants, a matching dupatta draped on her shoulders, a choker necklace, earrings, kadhas, a gajra-adorned bun, and striking glam.

As for the Ahana anarkali, the top also features hand-embroidered bright gold gota on silky slub fabric, dori work, and hand adda work. The anarkali kurta is paired with pants and a dupatta, embroidered with matching gota work to add a touch of sophistication.

About Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is married to Ranveer Singh. The couple tied the knot at Italy's Lake Como on November 14, 2018. The couple is expecting their first baby in September 2024. They announced the news with an adorable post. On the work front, Deepika recently starred in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. The film recently crossed ₹1,000 crore worldwide. Besides Deepika, Kalki also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, and Shobhana.