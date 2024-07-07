Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone's beautiful purple saree took 3,400 hours to make and cost a fortune. Details

Deepika Padukone wore a bejewelled purple saree to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding sangeet celebrations. The nine yards of grace is from the shelves of the clothing label Torani. Stylist Shaleena Nathani styled the mom-to-be in the ensemble. Read on to know the price of the ensemble and the details that went into creating the look. (Also Read | 'PHAT' Shloka Mehta recreates Kareena Kapoor's iconic Bole Chudiyan look for Anant Ambani's sangeet. Pics) Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone stuns in a beautiful purple saree that took 3,400 hours to make. (Instagram)

Deepika Padukone's purple jewelled saree took 3,400 hours to make: What is its price?

Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her and Ranveer Singh's first child, rocked her baby bump in the Torani saree. According to the label, the ensemble took 3,400 man-hours to make. It takes inspiration from 'the 16th-century architecture of Hyderabad's Chowmahalla Palace, and the Chaukhandi tombs of Karachi'. It features hand-embroidered pearls, zari, and dori embellishments. With the nine yards, Deepika showed her appreciation for Indian crafts and heritage.

The Torani saree is called the Hukum Ki Raani Saree Set. It is from their couture collection, Leela, and costs a fortune. Adding the ensemble to your closet will be worth ₹1,92,000.

The price of the purple saree Deepika Padukone wore. (torani.in)

Decoding Deepika Padukone's jewelled saree look

Deepika draped the jewelled saree in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder in a floor-sweeping length, displaying the intricate kadhai. She paired it with a matching blouse featuring hand-embroidered zari work, a deep neckline, half-length sleeves, and a cropped hem. She accessorised the ensemble with a pearl choker necklace, matching earrings, and rings.

Meanwhile, for the glam, she chose bold winged eyeliner, smoky eyes, kohl-lined lids, feathered brows, mauve lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, and mascara-adorned lashes. Lastly, she styled her tresses in a centre-parted bun.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child

Deepika is expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh in September 2024. The couple has been happily married for almost 6 years now. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on November 14, 2018.