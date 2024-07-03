Deepika Padukone hides baby bump in stylish baggy clothes on movie date with Ranveer Singh and his family

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took his mother and sister on a movie date last night. The mom-to-be wore baggy clothes to hide her baby bump for the outing. Read on as we decode Deepika's stylish pregnancy look. (Also Read | Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh twin in black at airport, trolls target her for wearing tight clothes) Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh go on a movie date with his mom and sister. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh step out for movie night

A paparazzi page posted Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's videos on Instagram. The clip shows Ranveer arriving for the movie date with his mom, Anju Bhavnani, and sister, Ritika Bhavnani. Later, Deepika arrived separately and joined her family to watch her latest release, Kalki 2898 AD. The couple greeted the paparazzi before entering the theatre venue.

Decoding Deepika and Ranveer's movie date look

Mom-to-be Deepika chose chic, baggy clothes for the outing. The actor hid her baby bump in a white tee, black pinstriped blazer, and denim jeans. The top has a round neckline and an oversized silhouette, while the pinstriped jacket features notch lapels, drop shoulders, full sleeves, an open front, and a relaxed fit. The light blue denim jeans feature a high-ankle hem and a straight-leg fitting.

Deepika paired the ensemble with white sneakers, a ring, a black shoulder bag from Louis Vuitton, nerdy glasses, and gold hoop earrings. Lastly, centre-parted loose tresses, feathered brows, pink lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, winged eyeliner, and her pregnancy glow rounded off the styling.

On the other hand, Ranveer chose an all-black outfit for the outing. He wore a black T-shirt and matching denim jeans styled with a long trench coat. He completed the look with futuristic sunglasses, a baseball cap, black sneakers, and his rugged beard.

Trolls target Deepika Padukone for her pregnancy fashion choices

Deepika's minimal and elegant pregnancy fashion choices have won hearts on social media. However, some trolls have targeted the actor for wearing tight clothes, posted nasty comments about her baby bump, and criticised her for wearing heels during pregnancy. This time, they criticised her for choosing oversized clothing. One wrote, "Why can't I see her belly button popping out lol." Another commented, "How come she didn't gain any face weight?"