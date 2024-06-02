Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone glows in a floral shirt and denim jeans as she enjoys a dinner date with her mom. Watch

Deepika Padukone, who is pregnant with her and Ranveer Singh's first child, stepped out in Mumbai last night with her mom, Ujjala Padukone, and friends. The paparazzi clicked the mother-daughter duo outside an eatery joint as they exited after enjoying a dinner date with friends. Pictures and videos of the mom-to-be circulated online, with fans gushing over Deepika's pregnancy glow. Keep scrolling to see snippets from the actor's outing. Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone glows in a floral shirt and denim jeans. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone enjoys a dinner date with her mom: What did she wear?

Deepika Padukone, always a style icon, chose a floral ensemble for her weekend outing with her mother, Ujjala. The mom-to-be effortlessly kept her dinner date look simple yet elegant in a breezy top and high-ankle denim jeans, hiding her growing baby bump. The white-coloured blouse, with its Mandarin collar, front button closures, full-length sleeves, relaxed fitting, tiered design, and cinched cuffs, was a perfect blend of comfort and style. The multi-coloured floral pattern added a touch of spring to the ensemble, making it a delightful pick for summer.

Deepika completed her outfit for the dinner outing with light blue denim jeans featuring a straight-leg fitting and high-rise ankle cuts. The actor opted for chunky white sneakers, gold hoop earrings, matching rings, a bracelet watch, and dainty stacked bracelets for accessories. She also carried a box clutch bag from Louis Vuitton with the ensemble.

Lastly, Deepika tied her silky, long locks in a sleek hairdo - she tied her tresses in a centre-parted top knot. Meanwhile, she complemented her pregnancy glow with minimal makeup picks. She chose a mauve pink eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, berry pink lip shade, and rouge on the cheekbones to complete the glam picks.

On Friday, Deepika stepped out for another dinner date with her family. She was seen exiting a restaurant with her mother in a black dress accentuated with a denim jacket.

About Deepika Padukone's pregnancy

Deepika and Ranveer Singh announced that they are expecting their first child on February 29. The couple also mentioned that the baby is due in September. Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como.