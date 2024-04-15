Kriti Sanon-Ranveer Singh walk for Manish Malhotra in Kashi; celebrate Indian heritage in Banarasi silk outfits: Watch

Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon travelled to Kashi from Mumbai to walk for designer Manish Malhotra's heritage show in City of Lights. As the city is known for its world-famous Banarasi handicrafts, Manish Malhotra took inspiration from the handloom for his fashion show, held on the Banaras ghats. The designer's collection aims to "bring together modern Indian fashion and tradition, showcase the historic heritage of Kashi, and bring the handicraft of Kashi to every corner of the world. For the show, Manish dressed his showstoppers Kriti and Ranveer in Banarasi silk ensembles. Scroll through to see what they wore on the ramp. Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon turned showstoppers for Manish Malhotra's show in Kashi. (Instagram)

Kriti Sanon and Ranveer Singh walk for Manish Malhotra's show in Kashi

Several pictures and videos from Manish Malhotra's show in Kashi made it to social media. The snippets show the two actors walking the ramp near the Banaras ghats dressed in traditional outfits from the designer's collection. While Manish dressed Kriti in a sindoori red Banarasi silk lehenga, Ranveer wore a deep plum-coloured silk kurta, dhoti, and bandhgala jacket. Check out our detailed download on their ethnic looks below.

Kriti's sindoori red silk lehenga comes with a blouse featuring half-length sleeves, gold brocade embroidery done in rose patterns, round neckline, waist-length hem, side slits, a fitted silhouette, and broad gold embroidered borders. She wore the choli with a matching red lehenga featuring an A-line silhouette, layered ghera, broad bronze-gold borders, and floor-grazing hem length. Lastly, a tissue silk see-through dupatta completed the ensemble. The actor draped it over her head and shoulders.

Kriti accessorised the striking sindoori red ensemble with white gajra-adorned Kaleeras, gold metal bangles, an ornate mang tika, matching dangling earrings, and ear chains. She completed the ethnic look with a glossy nude lip shade, smudged kohl-lined eyes, smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, rouge on the cheekbones, highlighter on the contours, and a red bindi. Lastly, a centre-parted sleek bun adorned with gajra rounded it off.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh's showstopper ensemble featured a deep plum-coloured kurta and dhoti pants. He layered the ethnic look with a Banarasi silk gold bandhgala jacket adorned with brocade embroidery and featuring side slits, front button closures, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, and raised neckline. Rugged beard and his signature backswept hairdo completed the look.