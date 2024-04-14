Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Mumbai: Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma to Sara Tendulkar attend. Who wore what

Diljit Dosanjh performed live in a concert in Mumbai on April 13. Fans and Bollywood stars attended the Amar Singh Chamkila actor's performance. Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Varun Dhawan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar, Taapsee Pannu, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Arpitac Khan, and several other stars stepped out in stylish concert fits for the occasion. Check out what the celebs wore to the event inside. (Also Read | Malaika Arora in flirty white maxi dress brings her summer fashion A-game to an event: Watch) Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sara Tendulkar and Varun Dhawan attend Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Mumbai.

Diljit Dosanjh's concert: Who wore what to the musical event

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon arrived at Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Mumbai in an all-black concert-ready ensemble and stole the show with her funky style. Kriti wore a black printed top with black shorts and calf-length cowboy-style boots. Her sleeveless top Kriti wore features a striking gold pattern on the front, a distressed design on the shoulders and hem, and a baggy silhouette. Lastly, she chose side-parted wavy loose locks, bracelets, gold hoop earrings, shimmery eye shadow, highlighter on the contours, pink lip shade, mascara on the lashes, and feathered brows to style her concert look.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma attended Diljit Dosanjh's concert together. The paparazzi clicked the couple outside the concert venue, dressed in stylish ensembles. While Tamannaah donned a denim long short, a red tasselled skirt, white embellished sneakers, gold hoop earrings, a dainty gold chain, loose locks, and dewy blushed makeup, Vijay complemented her in a black full-sleeved printed jumper, baggy denim jeans, sneakers, a silver chain, and tinted sunglasses.

Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar arrived at Diljit Dosanjh's concert with her gang. for the occasion, she chose a black fitted tank top, a black-white printed open-front relaxed-fit shirt, and skinny-fitted denim jeans. She accessorised the ensemble with a Louis Vuitton over-the-shoulder bag, embellished sandals, dangling earrings, and dainty bracelets. Lastly, loose wavy open locks, a nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, and feathered brows rounded off the concert look.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan arrived at Diljit Dosanjh's concert dressed in an uber-stylish ensemble. The actor wore a white crew-neck top with a printed blue shirt featuring a collared neckline, an open front, and half-length sleeves. He completed the look with distressed denim jeans, white high-top sneakers, a clean shave look, and a backswept hairdo.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

The paparazzi clicked Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra at the concert. While Tejasswi chose a coord set for the musical event, Karan complemented her in a black printed button-down shirt, grey cargo pants, and tan sneakers. Tejasswi wore a mauve-coloured crop top and matching flared pants. She styled the ensemble with block heels, coral pink lip shade, a dainty chain, open locks, and a bracelet.