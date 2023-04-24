Diljit Dosanjh adds Punjabi Punch to second Coachella performance in white tehmat-kurta styled with sneakers. All pics

Diljit Dosanjh made his second appearance at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Sunday. A few days ago, Diljit made history as the first Punjabi artist to perform at the music festival in Indio, California. The singer posted pictures and videos of his second performance on Instagram and garnered compliments from his followers, including Priyanka Chopra, Neha Dhupia, Richa Chadha, Raja Kumari, and more celebrities. For his second appearance, the global artist captured the essence of his cultural roots by channelling the quintessential Punjabi Munda in an all-white look. Keep scrolling as we unravel his unapologetic and unparalleled style on the Coachella stage. Diljit Dosanjh adds Punjabi Punch to second Coachella performance. (Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh owns the stage at Coachella

Diljit Dosanjh took on the Coachella stage dressed in an all-white ensemble that honoured his cultural heritage and comprised of a kurta and tehmat (for the uninitiated, tehmat, also called tamba, is the Punjabi version of the lungi, which has folds at the front and is the traditional dress for Punjabi men). Diljit paired the outfit with a coordinated turban, an animal-printed vest, striking accessories, and black-and-white Air Jordan. He posted pictures and a video of his second performance on Instagram with the caption, “History made [India flag].”

Coming to the design details, Diljit's long kurta for the second day features a collared neckline with button details on the torso, half-length fitted sleeves, a figure-hugging fitting and side slits. He completed the outfit with a colour-coordinated tehmat and an animal-printed suspender wallet.

Diljit accessorised the ensemble with a white turban, a pearl necklace, a sleek black digital watch, gold hoop earrings, tinted vintage-style sunglasses, a traditional Kara, and his monochrome Air Jordans. His rugged beard, infectious smile and suave aura gave the finishing touch to the dapper look.

Last Sunday, Diljit Dosanjh performed at the Coachella music festival dressed in an all-black ensemble featuring a kurta, tehmat, a colour-coordinated vest and turban, bright yellow gloves, and retro monochrome Air Jordan. The star is known for staying true to his roots and serving impeccable style with each appearance.