'Kashmir ki kali' Hina Khan looks breathtaking in silk anarkali, serves perfect outfit for your best friend's Mehendi

Actor Hina Khan recently travelled to Kashmir to celebrate the auspicious festival of Eid-ul-Fitr. Hina has been sharing pictures and videos from her time in the valley. And today, she delighted her followers by posting pictures of her gorgeous Eid look on Instagram. The photos give a glimpse of 'Jannat-e-Kashmir' and Hina posing in a silk anarkali suit set. Keep scrolling to read our download on her traditional outfit. Hina Khan looks breathtaking in silk anarkali in new pictures. (Instagram)

Hina Khan in a gorgeous silk anarkali

On Saturday, Hina Khan posted pictures of herself in a handwoven silk anarkali suit with the caption, "Kashmir ki kali celebrating Eid in Jannat-e-Kashmir...Eid Mubarak Everyone." The post shows Hina enjoying the vibrant Kashmir valley while serving stunning poses in her traditional attire. The beauteous ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing label, Ohfab. She styled it minimally, serving the perfect wedding guest look. You can wear the anarkali for your best friend's Mehendi ceremony or any day function. Check out the images below.

Hina Khan's handwoven silk tissue anarkali comes in a golden shade, and features a round neckline, cinched waist, intricate taar embroidery on the borders, full-length sleeves, flowy pleated silhouette, and sequin embellishments.

Hina wore the anarkali kurta with matching straight-fit pants and a rani pink-coloured dupatta embroidered in intricate patti embroidery and sequin adornments. She accessorised the ensemble with jhumkis, sandals, and rings.

In the end, Hina chose a centre-parted half-tied hairdo, berry-toned lip shade, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, rouged cheekbones, subtle eye shadow, and dewy base for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, fans loved Hina's traditional avatar and filled the comments section with compliments. One wrote, "Mashallah bahot khoobsurat ho aap." Another commented, "Eid Mubarak Hina." A fan remarked, "How do you look so beautiful every single time."