Hina Khan's sizzling pics in white cut-out swimsuit in the Maldives set the temperatures soaring. Check out inside

Actor Hina Khan escaped the bustle of Mumbai to enjoy a tranquil holiday in the Maldives spent amid tropical weather, palm trees, clear blue water, white sand beaches, and more. Hina has been sharing pictures and videos of herself enjoying the island nation and serving fans with some wanderlust goals. The star's holiday wardrobe is also on-point, including her most recent look in a steal-worthy white swimsuit. Keep scrolling to see Hina's pictures in the monokini and read as we dissect her beach-ready look.

Hina Khan sets the temperatures soaring in the Maldives

On Monday, Hina Khan dropped new pictures from her holiday in the Maldives with the caption, "Peace and Quiet." The post shows Hina chilling by the infinity pool in her hotel room, soaking up the Vitamin D, and serving glamorous poses for the camera. The star wore a white swimsuit for the sunny photoshoot and styled it with minimal accessories. The monokini Hina chose is from the shelves of the S.A.L.T swimwear label.

After Hina shared the photos, her fans flooded the comments section praising her. One user called her "Pretty," and another said, "Fave girl." A fan commented, "Gorgeous look." A few other netizens dropped heart and fire emoticons to shower Hina with love.

Hina Khan stuns in a white monokini. (Instagram)

Regarding Hina's beach outfit, the white swimsuit features broad straps, a statement ruffle detail on the shoulder, a plunging V neckline, a gathered knot detail on the front, cut-out on the torso, high leg cut-outs, and a bodycon silhouette highlighting her frame.

Hina wore the white monokini with minimal accessories, including a chunky gold chain-link choker, hoop earrings with heart ornaments, and a statement ring. She rounded it off with a white visor cap, black nail paint, a messy hairdo, mauve lip shade, mascara on the lashes, and glowing blushed skin.

Hina Khan chills by the pool in Maldives. (Instagram)

Earlier, Hina had posted pictures of herself surfing in the ocean with the caption, "Internet is outdated...I surf the real deal...SurfHead HK." Check it out below.

Hina wore a printed cut-out monokini for the surfing session. It comes adorned in a colourful tropical print, waist cut-out, a backless detail, and bodycon fitting. She styled it with retro-style glasses and braided pigtails.

Which swimsuit do you like the most?