Hina Khan's see-through dress and bold red lips is a must-have reception look for brides who love to experiment

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
Apr 18, 2023 04:41 PM IST

Hina Khan's latest photoshoot in a see-through gown styled with bold red lips is the sartorial twist every experimental bride needs for her reception look.

Actor Hina Khan's red-carpet sartorial choices are always a hit. Whether she is taking over the Cannes Film Festival or attending award shows back home, Hina's glamorous looks in striking evening gowns always get her a thumbs up from the fashion police. And the star proved our statement true as she attended another event in a ravishing red gown. She walked the 2023 Hello Hall of Fame Awards red carpet in a see-through hot red dress styled with bold lips and makeup picks. Her ensemble is the evening wear twist every experimental bride needs in her reception wardrobe.

Hina Khan's see-through dress and bold red lips serves a winner look. (Instagram)

Hina Khan's bold look in a see-through gown

Hina Khan was among a long list of celebrities who attended the 2023 Hello Hall of Fame Awards. Hina posted her pictures in the ensemble on Instagram with the caption, "I know I am fire and you are craving to burn." Her outfit is by designer Gavin Miguel's eponymous label. It is the perfect reception or cocktail party look for brides who love experimenting and opting for edgy attires. You can either style it like Hina or go for open tresses, dangling earrings and bold makeup picks to elevate the ensemble. Read our download on Hina's outfit below.

Hina's red and plum-coloured gown features a raised neckline, sequinned embellishments on the waist and torso, a see-through mesh detail showing off the neckline, midriff and legs, a floor-sweeping train, and a cape-like detail on one sleeve. The figure-accentuating silhouette and back cut-out added a sultry charm to the ensemble.

Hina wore the dress with a statement ring and strapped high heels. In the end, Hina chose a side-parted sleek bun, bold red lip shade, mascara on the lashes, subtle eye shadow, darkened brows, rosy cheekbones, dewy base, beaming highlighter and light contouring for the glam picks.

