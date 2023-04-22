Pooja Hegde's floral anarkali for outing in Mumbai is the traditional wear fix your summer wardrobe needs

Actor Pooja Hegde's sartorial choices can be best described as effortless, relatable and fuss-free. So it comes as no surprise that the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor's off-duty wardrobe exemplifies the same. Whether Pooja is chilling at home or enjoying an outing in the city, she opts for comfy outfits like cotton suit sets, coordinated separates or a classic tee and denim jeans combination. Overall, her wardrobe is always comfortable but never boring. Case in point: Pooja's latest outing in a floral printed anarkali. Keep scrolling to read our download on her ensemble. Pooja Hegde wears a floral anarkali for an outing in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Pooja Hegde's floral anarkali is your summer wardrobe fix

On Saturday, Pooja Hegde stepped out in Mumbai with her brother. The paparazzi clicked Pooja and shared the snippets from her outing on social media. The star chose a simple floral printed cotton anarkali suit set for the occasion. Her ensemble is perfect for the summer heat. You can wear it for casual outings, running errands or going on dates with your partner or girlfriends. Check the pictures below and steal tips from Pooja on how to beat the heat while dressed in a stylish anarkali set.

Pooja's anarkali comes in a dark green shade adorned with white and light blue floral patterns. The sleeveless kurta features a plunging U neckline, a cinched design under the bust, pleat details, and a flowy ankle-length anarkali skirt.

Pooja wore the anarkali kurta with matching pants and a dupatta decked in colourful stripes, patti embroidery and tassel embellishments. She accessorised the traditional outfit with embroidered juttis and oxidised silver jewellery, including bangles, statement rings, and jhumkis.

In the end, Pooja chose centre-parted open wavy locks, subtle eye shadow, rouged cheekbones, berry-toned lip shade, a black bindi, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, sleek eyeliner, and a dewy base for the glam picks.