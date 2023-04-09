Pooja Hegde, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Anushka Ranjan and Akansha Ranjan don stylish casual looks to visit Manish Malhotra

Celebrities visited designer Manish Malhotra at his residence in Mumbai last night, including Pooja Hegde, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Anushka Ranjan and Akansha Ranjan. The divas came dressed in casual-chic ensembles and were clicked by the paparazzi outside Manish's house. The pictures show them posing for the cameras while leaving the designer's house. Their outfits should inspire your date night wardrobe - be it Pooja's mini dress, Nushratt and Akansha's cropped top and pants set or Anushka's coordinated silk-satin outfit. Keep scrolling to read more about their looks. Pooja Hegde, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Anushka Ranjan and Akansha Ranjan visit Manish Malhotra. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

(Also Read | Alia Bhatt rocks a casual denim outfit and de-glam avatar for weekend movie date with Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt)

Celebrities visit Manish Malhotra at his residence

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde visits Manish Malhotra at his residence. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Pooja Hegde posed for the paparazzi outside Manish Malhotra's home in a blush pink mini dress featuring a high-rise neckline, full-length sleeves, ribbed design, black chain-link patterns, a figure-hugging fitting, and a short hem length. She styled the ensemble with black high-heel pumps, a centre-parted sleek ponytail, a Gucci logo-pattern wallet, darkened brows, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, subtle eye shadow, nude lip shade, dewy base, rouged cheekbones, and beaming highlighter.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha in a cropped corset and pants set. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Nushrratt Bharuccha visited Manish Malhotra dressed in a sunshine yellow corset top and white pants set. While the blouse features broad strap sleeves, a plunging neckline, structured boning, embroidered floral design, asymmetric cropped hem and fitted silhouette, the pants have a high-rise waistline, flared fit, and pleated design. A patterned yellow mini bag, gold rings, strapped heels, open tresses, blush pink lips, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, and dewy skin completed the glam picks.

Anushka Ranjan

Anushka Ranjan at Manish Malhotra's residence. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Ranjan wore a rusted orange coordinated ensemble for the night out. She chose an oversized silk-satin shirt featuring front button closures, rolled-back full sleeves, a collared neckline and a loose silhouette. The flared pants, an over-the-body white bag, layered chains, a sleek watch, hoop earrings, a centre-parted sleek bun, and white strapped sandals rounded it off.

Akansha Ranjan

Akansha Ranjan clicked outside Manish Malhotra's residence. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Akansha Ranjan opted for a navy blue cropped jumper and black leather pants, styled with high heels, a shoulder bag, dainty hoops, rings, centre-parted open locks, mauve lip shade, mascara on the lashes, dewy skin, feathered brows, rouged cheekbones. While the blouse features a turtleneck, full-length sleeves and cropped hem, the pants have a high waistline and a flared silhouette.