Alia Bhatt rocks a casual denim outfit and de-glam avatar for weekend movie date with Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
Apr 09, 2023 07:54 AM IST

Alia Bhatt went on a movie date with Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt. She rocked a casual denim outfit and de-glam avatar for the occasion.

Actor Alia Bhatt stepped out in Mumbai last night for a movie date with her mother, Soni Razdan, and sister, Shaheen Bhatt. The mother-daughter trio went to the theatre together to watch a film. The paparazzi clicked them coming out together and posing for the cameras while holding hands. While Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt complemented each other in a white blouse and denim jeans combination, Alia looked gorgeous in a casual denim-on-denim look. Keep scrolling to know more about her weekend movie date outfit.

Alia Bhatt with Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt enjoys a movie date. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
Alia Bhatt kickstarted her weekend by going on a movie date with Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt. The paparazzi posted pictures and videos of the trio at the movie theatre on Instagram. They show Alia, her mom, and her sister coming out of the cinema - dressed in casual-chic outfits. They even posed for the media before entering their car and leaving the venue. Alia's casual denim outfit and de-glam look for the occasion earned a thumbs-up from us. It is the perfect low-key weekend aesthetic for when you want to make a statement with minimum effort.

Alia Bhatt with Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt on a movie date. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
Alia wore a light blue-coloured denim shirt for the outing, featuring a collared neckline, mid-torso button closures on the front, half-length sleeves with folded cuffs, distressed details on the curved hem, and a loose silhouette. She teamed the blouse with oversized denim jeans that come with a ripped asymmetric hem and a straight-fitted silhouette.

Alia teamed the denim-on-denim ensemble with chic accessories, including pink and light blue-coloured sliders and a black over-the-body chain bag from Gucci, gold hoop earrings, and statement rings. Lastly, centre-parted open wavy locks, nude glossy lips, feathered brows, light mascara on the lashes, and no-makeup dewy skin.

