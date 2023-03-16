Alia Bhatt's cute pink sweater to celebrate 30th birthday with Ranbir Kapoor costs a whopping 1 lakh

Actor Alia Bhatt ringed in her birthday in London with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, mom Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, and friends. Alia turned 30 on March 15, and today, she took to Instagram to share pictures from her birthday celebrations with loved ones. The pictures show Alia cutting a delicious chocolate cake, cuddling Ranbir Kapoor, hanging out with friends and family, gorging on pasta, and more. One of the photos shows Alia dressed in a cute pink sweater. If you loved the ensemble, we have found the price details for you. Keep scrolling to find out more.

Alia Bhatt celebrates her 30th birthday

Alia Bhatt celebrated her 30th birthday in London and shared the pictures on Instagram with the caption, "Thirty [sunshine emoji]." The post features several snippets from the celebrations, and a few clicks feature Alia dressed in a bubblegum pink sweater. The jumper is from the shelves of the luxury label Balenciaga. She styled it with minimal accessories and soft glam picks. Check out where you can get the exact look for your wardrobe.

What is the price of Alia Bhatt's sweater?

Alia Bhatt's Balenciaga jumper is available on the Farfetch website. It is called the All-Over Logo-Print Jumper in pink and white. Adding it to your collection will cost you ₹1,44,654 (USD 1750).

Price of the sweater Alia Bhatt wore for her birthday. (farfetch.com)

Alia's pink sweater features a round neckline, full-length sleeves, ribbed trims, a Balenciaga logo print in a white hue, droopy shoulders, and an oversized silhouette. She styled it with silver statement bracelets, embellished hoop earrings, and an over-the-body white tote bag. In the end, Alia chose a sleek ponytail, darkened brows, rouged cheekbones, mascara on the lashes, and a dewy base for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Alia will be next seen in Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. She also has Farhan Akhtar's next Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.