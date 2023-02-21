Bollywood queens Alia Bhatt and Rekha win the night in elegant sarees at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival

Celebrities walked the red carpet last night at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival in Mumbai. Many stars attended the event, including Anupam Kher, Varun Dhawan, Tejasswi Prakash, Dulquer Salmaan, Shriya Saran, Rishab Shetty, and more big names. Alia Bhatt and veteran star Rekha also attended the awards night and shared candid moments on the red carpet. The two Bollywood queens won the night with their remarkable elegance and exquisite sarees. Scroll to check out pictures and videos from last night's red carpet event. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt's cute smile and no-fuss look in all-black comfy casuals gets love from fans. All pics, video inside)

Alia Bhatt and Rekha win the night at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival

On Monday night, Alia Bhatt and Rekha attended the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. While Alia chose a white net embroidered saree, Rekha looked elegant as ever in her signature silk saree in beige and golden shades. The two divas posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet and even shared some candid moments. The snippets were shared online by paparazzi accounts that garnered comments and likes from both the stars' followers. Read our download on Rekha and Alia's look below.

Alia's ivory saree comes decked in a gold patti border, intricate floral thread embroidery, and sequin work. She draped the saree in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder. A matching blouse carrying a plunging neckline, half sleeves with sheer panels, thread embroidery, and cropped length rounded it off.

Alia Bhatt and Rekha pose for paparazzi at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Lastly, Alia chose minimal accessories to style the six yards, including a diamond ring and matching sleek earrings. Centre-parted open tresses, a dainty black bindi, nude pink lip shade, subtle eye shadow, light mascara on the lashes, blushed glowing skin, and kohl-lined eyes rounded off the glam picks.

Rekha, on the other hand, looked glamorous as ever in a beige silk saree featuring a broad golden patti border and a floral design. The veteran star wore the signature six yards in traditional style and chose a round-neck gold blouse to complete the look. In the end, Rekha chose gold jhumkis, matching bangles, a ring, bold red lip shade, sleek eyeliner, heavy mascara, gold eye shadow, and minimal glowing makeup to give the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival for playing the titular character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi last year. Rekha also received a special award for her 'Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry'.