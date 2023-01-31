Alia Bhatt's cute smile and no-fuss look in all-black comfy casuals gets love from fans. All pics, video inside

Actor Alia Bhatt was clicked by the paparazzi during an outing in Mumbai today. The new mom, who welcomed her and Ranbir Kapoor's baby last year, chose a comfy all-black look for stepping out of her home. Alia is known to follow the fuss-free and less-is-more mantra for styling her outfits during casual or airport outings. She did the same today and won her fans' hearts with her simple attire and cute smile. Check out our complete download of her look inside. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt makes effortless styling look easy in chic powersuit with Ranbir Kapoor at Mumbai event: All pics, videos)

Alia Bhatt's cute smile and simple look wins hearts

On Tuesday, the paparazzi clicked Alia Bhatt outside a dubbing studio in Bandra, Mumbai. Soon, pictures and videos of the actor started circulating on social media, with fans loving her adorable smile and simple look for the outing. Many filled the comments section of paparazzi posts with compliments for Alia. One fan wrote, "She is so beautiful." Another commented, "She is the exact description of a dream girl." While one user remarked, "Inki muskaan [her smile]," another wrote, "So adorable." Check out Alia's pictures and video below.

Alia Bhatt stuns in simple all-black casuals. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Regarding Alia Bhatt's outfit, the actor wore a black tank top featuring a scoop neckline and a fitted silhouette with high-waisted flared pants that come with an oversized flared fitting, floor-sweeping hem length and pleats on the waist. Lastly, a matching cardigan with drooping shoulders, full-length sleeves, a ribbed design, an open front and a long hem length completed the outfit.

Alia styled her all-black look with minimal accessories, including black tinted aviator glasses, rings, and chunky slip-on sandals. In the end, Alia chose to tie her tresses in a sleek messy bun, and for the glam picks, she opted for a no-makeup look and glossy lips.

Alia Bhatt keeps her glam minimal on outing. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt welcomed her baby girl, Raha Kapoor, with Ranbir Kapoor on November 6, 2022. The couple tied the knot in April 2022. They had been dating for several years.