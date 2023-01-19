Alia Bhatt makes effortless styling look easy in chic powersuit with Ranbir Kapoor at Mumbai event: All pics, videos

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attended an event at the Mumbai Press Club on Wednesday evening. The couple stepped out in the bay dressed in chic ensembles to make an appearance on the occasion. The paparazzi clicked them at the affair and shared the snippets on social media. The pictures and videos show Alia and Ranbir talking with the paparazzi, admiring several picture frames on the wall, including one from their wedding and another of Ranbir's parents - Neetu Kapoor and late father, Rishi Kapoor. Keep scrolling to find out what Alia and Ranbir wore. (Also Read | Anant Ambani's bride-to-be Radhika Merchant decks up in pretty lehenga, dances to Alia Bhatt's song at mehendi ceremony)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's chic outfits

On Wednesday, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attended a Mumbai Press Club event. The new parents chose simply chic outfits to attend the occasion. While Alia wore a beige-coloured powersuit with a matching cropped bralette and minimal accessories, Ranbir complemented her in a white round-neck tee, matching denim jacket, dark blue denim jeans, white sneakers, rugged beard and back-swept hairdo. Meanwhile, Alia's attire for the event made effortless styling look easy. So, don't forget to take note of her style book to revamp your date-night or casual brunch wardrobe.

Regarding Alia Bhatt's outfit, the beige-coloured bralette and powersuit set makes a strong case for monotone fashion. The bralette top comes with a scoop neckline and a midriff-baring cropped hem length. Alia styled it with a blazer featuring notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, drop shoulders, a loose silhouette, and an open front.

Alia rounded off the outfit with matching beige-coloured pants featuring a high-rise waistline and flared fitting. To accessorise the simple ensemble, Alia chose gold statement rings, matching hoop earrings and white peep-toe high heels sandals.

In the end, Alia chose nude pink lip shade, mascara on the lashes, subtle eye shadow, on-fleek feathered eyebrows, glowing skin, blushed cheekbones, and a hint of highlighter for the glam picks. Side-parted open wavy shoulder-length locks completed Alia's evening outfit.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in April last year. They welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor, on November 6, last year.