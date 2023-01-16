Alia Bhatt or Vaani Kapoor, who styled the jaw-dropping floral deep-neck mini dress better?

Actor Vaani Kapoor served fashion enthusiasts with a stunning sartorial moment in a floral ensemble that ticked all boxes. The star slipped into a strapless mini-dress for a recent photoshoot and garnered praise from her followers on social media. Though we loved the voguish statement she made in the outfit, it reminded us of Alia Bhatt. Why? Well, the star had donned the exact same attire to attend a promotional event for her film. Keep scrolling to see how Alia and Vaani styled the mini-length floral look, and find out who styled it better. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wow in chic casuals as they hold hands and cheer for Mumbai City FC: All pics, videos)

Alia Bhatt or Vaani Kapoor: Who wore the dress better?

On Sunday, Vaani Kapoor dropped new pictures from the latest photoshoot with the caption, "Found my spot." The star served glamour and sultry elegance in the images, dressed in a floral bodycon dress from the shelves of luxury ready-to-wear clothing label Magda Butrym.

Vaani ditched jewellery and styled the plunging neck outfit with sheer black stockings and thigh-high black leather boots. Open side-parted wavy tresses, subtle smoky eye shadow, peach lip shade, sleek winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, beaming highlighter, and sharp contouring rounded off the glam picks.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, teamed the floral Magda Butrym mini dress with a matching oversized printed blazer featuring notch lapel collars, padded shoulders, an open front, and a loose-fitted silhouette. She accessorised the ensemble with pointed red high-heel stilettos, statement rings, and dangling earrings.

In the end, Alia chose centre-parted open wavy locks, peach eye shadow, matching glazed lip shade, feathery brows, mascara-adorned lashes, glowing skin, and rouged cheekbones.

Regarding the design elements, Alia and Vaani's strapless dress features a plunging sweetheart neckline, gathered details, figure-hugging silhouette, mini-length hem, and floral patterns in red, pink, black, white and green hues.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will soon make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She also has Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role.