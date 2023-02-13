Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani reception: Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta, Alia Bhatt, other stars make a dazzling appearance

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's reception: Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hosted a grand reception party in Mumbai last night. The couple invited their friends in the industry and a few big names to the star-studded party. The guest list included names like Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Neha Dhupia, and a few more stars. And all the celebrities chose dazzling attires to attend the event. Keep scrolling to read our download on each celebrity's outfit.

(Also Read | Kiara Advani's simple no-makeup look for Delhi reception with Sidharth Malhotra shows she is coolest new bride. See pics)

Who wore what to Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's reception party?

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hosted their grand reception party in Mumbai last night. The couple chose matching black-hued ensembles for the special occasion and looked so in love as they posed for the paparazzi. While Kiara slipped into a lavish black gown featuring an ivory-hued fitted bust and a long train at the back, Sidharth complemented her in an embellished black velvet blazer, matching pants and a turtleneck top. Additionally, Kiara's diamond and emerald necklace with matching rings, centre-parted sleek bun, bold eye makeup, and glowing blushed skin stole the show.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son, Akash Ambani, with his wife, Shloka Mehta, attended their good friend Kiara Advani's wedding reception party in Mumbai. Shloka chose a black chiffon saree decked in multi-coloured embroidered patti borders and styled with diamond earrings, stacked bangles, emerald rings, and minimal makeup. Akash complemented his wife in a black blazer, matching straight-fit pants, a navy button-down shirt, and dress shoes.

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt arrived at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhora's wedding reception party with her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor. Alia looked dazzling at the event in a beige heavily embellished sequinned net saree styled with a matching backless blouse featuring a plunging V neckline. Neetu Kapoor complemented her daughter-in-law in a printed floral green-and-red suit set styled with a choker necklace, open tresses, and minimal makeup.

Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar

Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar arrived at Kiara and Sidharth's reception party together. Kareena looked breathtaking in an ombré pink and white-hued saree decorated with shimmering sequins and styled with a matching plunging neck blouse. On the other hand, Karan chose a black blazer, matching pants, a white shirt, a sleek tie, a pocket square, nerdy glasses, and dress shoes to complement Kareena at the event.

Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor

Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor made heads turn at Kiara and Sidharth's lavish reception party. While Gauri chose a burnt orange slip dress featuring embellishments, gathered details on the front, a plunging neckline, body-skimming silhouette and front slit, Maheep looked stunning in a beige embellished suit set styled with a gold satin-silk slip top. The divas accessorised their ensembles with shimmering earrings, embellished bags, and high heels.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani ditched Indian wear ensembles for a modern look to attend Kiara and Sidharth's grand reception. She wore a turquoise blue sequinned backless cowl neck top with a matching thigh-high slit maxi skirt. Side-parted open curly tresses, minimal jewellery, soft glam makeup picks, and high heels completed Disha's party look.

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput chose a surreal ethnic outfit for the grand reception party. She draped herself in a beige embellished saree decorated in sequins, and beads and styled with a matching halter neck blouse, shimmering dangling earrings, high heels, a box clutch, side-parted open locks, glowing makeup, subtle smoky eye shadow, and nude brown lip shade.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's golden moment at Kiara Sidharth's party stole the show. The actor wore an embellished saree with a strappy backless blouse for the party and styled it with a sleek centre-parted bun, statement earrings, a matching ring, and high heels.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty brought the glitz and glam to Kiara and Sidharth's reception party in a statement saree gown that hugged her svelte frame like a second skin. Her shimmering ice blue sequinned ensemble features a strapless blouse, front gathered details, a thigh-high slit, and a draped pallu. Open tresses, diamond earrings, matching bracelets, and high heels rounded off her look.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal looked gorgeous as they arrived holding hands at Kiara and Sidharth's party. While Varun chose a monochromatic look in a white blazer, shirt and black pants, Natasha wore a lavender lehenga set decorated with shimmering sequins and beadwork.