Kiara Advani ditched traditional red for yellow as she arrived sindoor-clad in Mumbai with Sidharth Malhotra

Actor Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra arrived in Mumbai last evening ahead of their grand wedding reception in the bay, which will see many Bollywood celebrities in attendance. The paparazzi clicked the couple outside the Kalina airport, dressed in traditional ensembles that spoke of their bespoke elegance and belief in the 'less is more' style statement. The new bride, Kiara Advani, especially stole our hearts with her choice of clothing. She ditched the traditional red and opted for a sindoor-clad sunshine yellow look at the airport. Check out the pictures below. (Also Read | Kiara Advani's simple no-makeup look for Delhi reception with Sidharth Malhotra shows she is coolest new bride. See pics)

Kiara Advani's new bride look at the Mumbai airport wins hearts

On Saturday, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra arrived in Mumbai. The couple had earlier hosted a reception for their close friends and family in Delhi, where they chose minimal looks. And for their airport look too, Kiara and Sidharth opted for a similar elegant aesthetic. While the new groom chose an ivory sherwani, the new bride slipped into a yellow anarkali suit with a matching ivory dupatta. Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra designed both their ensembles. He had also dressed the couple for their wedding festivities. Keep scrolling to read our download on their stunning looks.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra at the Mumbai airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Regarding Kiara's outfit, the Shershaah actor slipped into a sunshine yellow-coloured anarkali suit set to arrive in Mumbai. The silk anarkali kurta features a wide plunging neckline, fitted bust, full-length billowy sleeves with pearl decorations on the trims, intricate kadhai in an ivory hue, shimmering sequin embellishments, and a fit and flare silhouette.

Kiara wore matching flared pants with the anarkali kurta decorated in ivory thread embroidery and sequin work. Lastly, a sheer ivory dupatta featuring scalloped borders, thread work and sequins, draped on the shoulder, rounded off Kiara's ensemble.

Kiara accessorised her ensemble with minimal jewellery, including a stunning diamond engagement ring, embellished strappy high heels, and a single-thread mangalsutra. In the end, Kiara chose centre-parted open silky tresses, sindoor, feathered brows, nude pink lip shade, mascara on the lashes, and blushed glowing skin for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Sidharth complemented his wife in an ivory sherwani featuring an embroidered full-sleeved bandhgala kurta and straight-fit pants. Black-tinted aviator glasses, white mojaris, a side-parted hairdo, and a clean-shave look completed his airport look.