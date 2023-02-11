Mira Rajput-Shahid Kapoor's 'Ladkiwale' look for Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's shaadi shows how to glam up as guests

Actor Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in an intimate and dreamy ceremony held at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. The wedding celebrations were an intimate affair, attended by close friends and family. The guest list also included Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor and his wife, Mira Rajput. Mira even took to Instagram to congratulate the newlywed couple and share unseen photos from the ceremony. Mira and Shahid showed how to look glam as wedding guests in their outfits. Keep scrolling to see what the couple wore and steal style tips from them.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's glam 'Ladkiwale' outfits

On Friday, Mira Rajput dropped pictures from Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace where Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding took place. The photos showed Mira and Shahid, who attended the wedding from the bride's side, dressed in ethnic attires and slaying wedding guest fashion goals. "Ladkiwale. Warm, intimate and so special! Congratulations @kiaraaliaadvani & @sidmalhotra [heart emojis]," Mira captioned the post. While Shahid looked dapper in a kurta and pants set, Mira complemented his in an off-white embroidered suit from Faraz Manan's eponymous label. Check out the post below.

Regarding the design elements of Mira's outfit, it features a short kurti, matching calf-length pants and an embroidered shawl. The off-white kurti features a bandhgala neckline, front faux button closures, a sheer detail on the torso, silver gota patti embellishments on the trims, intricate thread embroidery in floral patterns, and full-length sleeves.

Mira wore the top with matching heavily-embroidered calf-length pants and a multi-coloured shawl draped on the shoulder, decorated with floral patterns and stripes. She accessorised the ensemble with statement rings, clear strap sandals, a pearl-adorned potli bag, and dainty ear studs.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor attend Kiara and Sidharth's wedding. (Instagram)

In the end, Mira chose a side-parted sleek ponytail, subtle smoky eye shadow, nude lip shade, blushed dewy skin, mascara on the lashes, kohl-lined eyes, feathered brows, and light contouring for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Shahid complemented his wife in a dark blue embroidered kurta featuring an open-collared neckline, pulled-back full-length sleeves, and a loose silhouette. He completed the outfit with black straight-fit pants, an embroidered shawl, heeled dress shoes, a side-parted hairdo, and a rugged beard.