Mira Rajput drops gorgeous pics in her most stylish outfit, gets a funny reply from Badshah: Check out post inside

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, has proved her sartorial prowess over the years. Known for showcasing her love for Indian handloom products and sustainable fashion, Mira also rocks trendy style statements with equal panache. The 28-year-old mother-of-two has a wardrobe full of voguish ensembles, from printed maxi gowns and pretty mini dresses to colourful corsets, thigh-slit gowns, and flared bottoms. Even her latest photoshoot in neon green and black separates backs our claim. It garnered much love from her Instagram family, including rapper Badshah. Keep scrolling to find out his comment. (Also Read | Mira Rajput's black chiffon saree and velvet blouse is the glamorous wedding cocktail look you need. See pics and video)

Mira Rajput drops sizzling pics in a stylish outfit

On Wednesday, Mira Rajput dropped new pictures from a photoshoot on Instagram. Mira shared the images with the caption, "Checking all angles. @badboyshah it's time for Momos now. @janiceseq85 - memo: Dimsums are not Momos." Later, Badshah took to the comments and replied, "Momos with CHUTNEY." The post shows Mira dressed in a neon green and black-coloured bustier crop top and flared pants, a party look for the season. She styled the attire with minimal yet stylish accessories and soft glam picks. Keep scrolling to check out the images.

Mira's outfit features a sleeveless bustier-style top with broad straps, a wide square neckline flaunting her décolletage, pleated details on the front, cropped hem length, and a fitted bust accentuating her frame.

Mira completed the look with black and neon-green pants featuring a high-rise waistline, vertical neon-green stripes in the middle, and a flared silhouette. She styled the ensemble with nude stilettos featuring killer high heels, statement-making earrings, a diamond ring, and a matching sleek bracelet.

Mira Rajput dons a neon green crop top and flared pants. (Instagram)

In the end, Mira chose on-fleek brows, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, nude pink gloss, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. A centre-parted messy ponytail with teased ends gave the final touch to the makeup.

What do you think of her ensemble?