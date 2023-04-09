Tara Sutaria's sizzling beach look in printed bikini and cover-up will sort out your summer wardrobe. See pic inside

Summers are here, and it is time to pull out those breezy dresses from the wardrobe to beat the heat in style. The hotter season also calls for pool days or visiting the beach in your best swimsuit looks. If finding a great beach look has got you in a stitch, Tara Sutaria's latest photo shoot in a turquoise green cover-up and bikini set will sort out your summer plans. Tara's picture set the internet on fire and garnered compliments from her fans on Instagram. Keep scrolling to read our download on it. Tara Sutaria's sizzling beach look in printed bikini and cover-up for a photoshoot. (Instagram)

(Also Read | Alia Bhatt rocks a casual denim outfit and de-glam avatar for weekend movie date with Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt)

Tara Sutaria's sizzling beach look

Tara Sutaria took to Instagram to share a picture from a recent photo shoot with her fans on social media and captioned the post with otter emojis. The image shows Tara serving a sizzling pose for the camera, dressed in a turquoise green cover-up and a bikini set. The actor's ensemble is perfect for beach holidays or chilling by the pool with friends on the weekend. You can either style the outfit like Tara's or opt for minimal accessories, a messy bun and a de-glam look. Check out Tara's post and how she styled the beach outfit below.

Tara's beach-ready cover-up comes in a turquoise green shade. It features a gold leaf pattern, a ribbon tie detail embellished with seashells, an open front, full-length billowy sleeves, a breezy silhouette, a plunging neckline displaying her décolletage, and a short hem length.

Tara wore the silk-satin cover-up with a matching bikini top and low-waisted bottoms. She styled the ensemble with striking accessories, including dangling earrings and several statement rings.

In the end, Tara chose centre-parted open locks with wavy ends, glossy mauve lip shade, sleek eyeliner, heavy mascara on the lashes, shimmering gold eye shadow, darkened brows, rouged cheekbones, dewy base, light contouring, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.