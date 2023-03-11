Tara Sutaria and Diana Penty take over Lakme Fashion Week in stunning lehengas, a must-have for modern brides. Watch

Actors Tara Sutaria and Diana Penty turned showstoppers at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI). While Tara walked the ramp for bridal couture and designer label Annu's Creation, Diana closed the show for designer Disha Patil. The two stars donned gorgeous modern bridal lehengas for the fashion event, perfect for the modern bride's bridal collection. Keep scrolling as we give you a download on Tara and Diana's traditional ensembles.

Tara Sutaria and Diana Penty walk the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week

Diana Penty and Tara Sutaria at Lakme Fashion Week. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

On Saturday, Tara Sutaria and Diana Penty turned showstoppers for Annu's Creation and Disha Patil. The official Instagram account of Lakme Fashion Week and paparazzi pages shared pictures and videos from the fashion show. While Diana chose a silver embellished lehenga set with a veil, Tara looked resplendent in a pink heavily-embroidered lehenga styled with regal jewels. Each outfit is a must-have look in a bride-to-be's closet. So, don't forget to draw inspiration from Tara and Diana's ramp walk ensembles.

Regarding Tara Sutaria's rani pink lehenga, it comes with a short choli, a multi-layered heavy lehenga and a chiffon dupatta. While the sleeveless blouse features sequin embellishments, intricate beadwork in floral patterns, a plunging sweetheart neckline and a cropped hem length, the lehenga has patchwork, sequinned work, broad patti borders, tassel-adorned dori ties, and an A-line silhouette.

Tara Sutaria walks the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Tara teamed the outfit with a chiffon embellished dupatta, heels, statement rings, a heavy choker necklace, bangles, and matching earrings. Lastly, centre-parted wavy locks, smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, nude lip gloss, on-fleek brows, dewy base, and blushed glowing cheeks completed the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Diana chose a modern silver lehenga featuring a bralette-style blouse, embellished lehenga and a pretty ivory net veil. While the blouse has double straps, a plunging V neckline, cropped hem and sequin embellishments, the lehenga comes with floral applique work, shimmering sequins, and a layered ghera.

Diana Penty walks the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Diana styled the lehenga set with a diamond and emerald necklace, matching rings, dainty earrings, centre-parted open wavy locks, smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, brown lip shade, feathered brows, blushed cheekbones, dewy base, beaming highlighter, and mascara-adorned lashes.