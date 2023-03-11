Sobhita Dhulipala in sizzling red look takes over Lakme Fashion Week as showstopper for Tarun Tahiliani. See pics, video

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala turned showstopper for ace designer Tarun Tahiliani at the ongoing FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week. The designer showcased his latest collection during the fashion week, and Sobhita closed the show for him. She wore a sizzling red look from Tarun Tahilian's latest spring/summer collection. Her stunning hot red gown comes adorned with intricate embellishments, sheer details and an alluring feminine draped silhouette. Keep scrolling to check out pictures and videos from the Lakme Fashion Week.

Sobhita Dhulipala's sizzling red look at the Tarun Tahiliani show

On Friday night, designer Tarun Tahiliani showcased his latest Luxe Pret collaboration with Lakmé Sheer Drama at the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI). The designer's latest collection is an "ode to this animation - the drape suspended in time". Actor Sobhita Dhulipala closed the show for the designer in a gorgeous draped gown from his collection. It could be a great addition to your wedding season mood board or even be a part of a brides-to-be's closet for events like receptions or cocktail parties.

Sobhita's sizzling Tarun Tahiliani gown for walking down the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week comes in a hot red shade. It features a plunging V neckline baring her décolletage, broad straps on the shoulders, a draped criss-cross silhouette on the bodice, corseted boning with sheer panels and embellishments on the midriff, gathered elements on the waist, a figure-hugging fit, floor-sweeping hem, a cut-out on the back, and long trains on the back.

Sobhita accessorised the ensemble with minimal additions, including strappy high heels, dangling earrings, and matching rings. In the end, Sobhita chose bold red lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, blushed cheekbones, dewy base, sharp contouring, and a side-parted sleeked-back wet hairdo for the glam picks.