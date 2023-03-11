Sushmita Sen walks ramp at Lakme Fashion Week after recovering from heart attack, fans say 'She is celebration of life'

Sushmita Sen walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDC (Fashion Design Council Of India) today. Sushmita surprised her fans as she had recently suffered a massive heart attack and was recovering from it. The actor turned showstopper for designer Anushree Reddy and wore a yellow embellished lehenga for the occasion. Sushmita's fans showered her with love by commenting on the video posted by the official Instagram account of Lakme Fashion Week. One fan called her the 'celebration of life', and we couldn't agree more.

Sushmita Sen walks the ramp after recovering from a heart attack

On Saturday, Lakme Fashion Week's Instagram account posted a video of Sushmita Sen walking the ramp for designer Anushree Reddy. The designer closed the show for the designer who displayed beauteous traditional looks from their latest collection. Sushmita chose a yellow embellished lehenga for the ramp walk and won compliments from her fans and cheers from the audience. She styled the lehenga with minimal jewellery and glam picks. Check out the snippets below.

After Suhmita's video made it online, fans flooded the comments section with praise for her. One wrote, "She is grace...she is celebration of life...she is celebration of love, kindness...She holds the best smile and the ability to spread it to each and every soul in the room and beyond...She is Shakti...true Goddess. Words are not enough." Another commented, "That's how it's supposed to be. The pose the grace so perfect she is! Hands down the best." A user remarked, "Never fail to impress...this lady and her aura...Just unbelievable."

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen's lehenga set features an embellished choli, a matching heavily-embellished lehenga and a net dupatta draped elegantly around her body. She styled the traditional silhouette with earrings, a necklace, rings, heels, and a dainty bindi.

Lastly, Sushmita chose centre-parted open wavy locks, on-fleek brows, nude lip shade, blushed cheekbones, dewy base, smoky eye shadow, and mascara-adorned lashes for the glam picks.

A few days ago, Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack and was admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai to undergo an angioplasty and stent placement.