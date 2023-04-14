Pooja Hegde's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan promotions look in bralette and denims makes an uber-chic statement. See inside

Actor Pooja Hegde is promoting her upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Salman Khan, their co-stars and the makers. Pooja has been scoring full marks in the sartorial department with her gorgeous ensembles during promotional events. From chic dresses to colour-coordinated bodycon separates, Pooja has worn it all. Pooja slipped into a bralette and denim jeans for her latest appearance at another event. The star made an uber-chic statement with the ensemble. Check out Pooja's pictures below. Pooja Hegde promotes Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in a bralette and denim jeans. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

(Also Read | Pooja Hegde in a printed deep-neck mini dress is ready to slay summer in style: Check out pics)

Pooja Hegde promotes Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

On Thursday, Pooja Hegde stepped out in Mumbai to promote Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The paparazzi clicked Pooja during the outing and posted the snippets on social media. The pictures and videos show Pooja greeting the media and posing for the cameras before leaving for the promotional shoot. Her stylish avatar in the bralette and the denim jeans garnered her compliments from her fans. A few netizens dropped heart and fire emojis, and a fan commented, "Wow." Keep scrolling to read our download on Pooja's outfit.

Pooja Hegde promotes Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Pooja Hegde's sleeveless bralette comes in a lemon yellow shade, a cropped length to flaunt her toned midriff, an asymmetric infinity-style hem design, a round neckline, a gathered design all over, and a fitted bust.

Pooja wore the blouse with dark blue-coloured denim jeans featuring a high-rise waistline, patched pockets on the sides, risqué thigh-length slits on the front, floor-grazing hem, a baggy silhouette, and side pockets.

Pooja accessorised the ensemble with minimal additions, including statement silver rings, dainty hoop earrings, and silver lace-up boots with block heels. In the end, Pooja chose a centre-parted sleek braided ponytail, mauve lip shade, feathered brows, subtle smoky eye shadow, rouged cheekbones, mascara on the lashes, and a dewy base for the glam picks.