Pooja Hegde in a printed deep-neck mini dress is ready to slay summer in style: Check out pics

Pooja Hegde in a printed deep-neck mini dress is ready to slay summer in style

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
Mar 20, 2023 03:21 PM IST

Pooja Hegde posted pictures of herself dressed in a printed deep-neck mini dress. The star looks ready to slay summer in style in the photos.

The return of the itsy-bitsy, slinky dresses, shorter hemlines and fitted silhouettes have led to the style statement's domination in every fashion lover's wardrobe. And while it may seem the type of silhouette reserved for only dressy occasions, you can easily use it as a versatile option. With the almost arrival of the summer season, we all need a good mini dress. And Pooja Hegde's latest photoshoot in a stylish version of the sartorial pick should inspire your choices. Keep scrolling to check it out.

Pooja Hegde in a printed deep-neck mini dress is ready to slay summers. (Instagram)
Pooja Hegde in a printed deep-neck mini dress is ready to slay summers. (Instagram)

(Also Read | Pooja Hegde, Uorfi Javed and Mandira Bedi serve sizzling glam in jaw-dropping outfits at an event. All pics here)

Pooja Hegde dons a deep-neck mini dress

Pooja Hegde recently shared a throwback photoshoot of herself on Instagram with the caption, "December 2022." The pictures show the star posing for the camera dressed in a printed mini-length ensemble and serving glamour. Her grey and black-coloured dress teamed with minimal accessories, checks all the boxes in the elegance department. It is perfect for your summer wardrobe, and you can wear it for attending late-night parties with friends or just a casual dinner date with your partner. See the photoshoot below.

Pooja's black and grey-coloured dress comes decorated in an abstract pattern. It features a collared deep V neckline, half-length sleeves, jet black trims, a mini hem length to show off her long legs, and a figure-hugging silhouette to accentuate her svelte frame. She teamed the ensemble with matching black lace-up combat boots and statement rings.

In the end, Pooja chose subtle smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, glossy doughnut glaze lip shade, rouged cheekbones, contoured face, and dewy base for the glam picks. A centre-parted messy ponytail gave the finishing touch to the look.

Meanwhile, Pooja is currently gearing up for her next release with Salman Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and others.

