Priyanka Chopra's boss babe look in statement pantsuit for Citadel promotions with Richard Madden sets Rome on fire

Actor Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her upcoming and much anticipated Amazon Prime series Citadel with co-star Richard Madden. After a grand global premiere in London, Priyanka, Richard Madden and the entire cast of Citadel travelled to Rome for the series' promotions. The star wore two sizzling looks during her time there - first, a Valentino gown that took inspiration from the 90s, and second, a tangerine-coloured pantsuit. And today, we are obsessed with Priyanka's boss babe look in the statement powersuit. Keep scrolling to read our download on it. Priyanka Chopra's boss babe look in a statement pantsuit for Citadel promotions. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra's boss babe avatar in Rome

Priyanka Chopra shared pictures from a promotional schedule of Citadel in Rome, Italy, with her fans on Instagram with the caption, "When in Rome...[orange heart emoji]." The pictures show Priyanka posing with her co-stars Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci and the makers, the Russo Brothers, with a backdrop of the magnificent views of Rome. She dressed in an orange powersuit for the occasion and served fans with a boss babe style moment. Netizens loved her stylish avatar and flooded the comments with fire emojis and compliments. See her photos below.

Priyanka's orange pantsuit features a colour-coordinated blazer and pants styled with a nude-coloured bodysuit. While the jacket comes with oversized fitting, padded shoulders, pulled-back full-length sleeves, double-breasted closure on the front, notch lapel collars, and patch pockets, the pants have a high-rise waist, straight-leg fitting and a baggy silhouette.

Priyanka's accessorised the powersuit with minimal jewels, including a dainty bracelet, hoop earrings, statement rings, and a luxurious bracelet-style watch. A messy hairdo with a half-tied ponytail, berry-toned lip shade, subtle eye shadow, rouged cheekbones, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, light contouring, and a dewy base gave the finishing touch.