Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can't keep their hands off each other as they serve glamour in new photoshoot: See pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can't keep their hands off each other as they serve glamour in new photoshoot: See pics

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
Apr 16, 2023 07:48 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra cheered for Nick Jonas at the Jonas Brothers concert in London. She also did a photoshoot with him. The couple served glamour in the pictures.

Actor Priyanka Chopra attended a Jonas Brothers concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Priyanka came to support her singer-husband, Nick Jonas, at the event. Pictures and videos of Priyanka enjoying her husband and his brothers singing on stage made it to social media. The couple even posed for a romantic photoshoot and shared the photos on Instagram. Priyanka and Nick couldn't keep their hands off each other as they served glamour in stylish ensembles. While Priyanka wore a bodycon dress, Nick looked dapper in a suit.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can't keep their hands off each other in new pictures. (Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can't keep their hands off each other in new pictures. (Instagram)

(Also Read | Priyanka Chopra promotes Citadel in a gorgeous black figure-hugging dress, fan says 'such a Goddess'. All pics, video)

Priyanka and Nick can't take their hands off each other in a new shoot

On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to drop several pictures from a photoshoot at the Royal Albert Hall. The photos starred Nick Jonas, Priyanka's mother and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. "What a night," Priyanka captioned the post. It shows the couple striking romantic poses for the camera, Priyanka and her mother sharing a candid moment, Nick holding Malti, Priyanka playing with her, and a video of the concert. Check out the pictures below and read our download on the couple's outfit.

Priyanka wore a coordinated blouse and skirt set featuring a multi-coloured abstract pattern to the Jonas Brothers concert. While the top has a turtle neckline, full-length sleeves, shimmering string embellishments and a figure-hugging silhouette, the skirt features a bodycon fitting.

Priyanka styled the ensemble with a matching fur throw draped on the shoulder, embellished hair pins, statement rings, gold hoop earrings, a box clutch, and black combat boots with killer high heels. Lastly, side-parted open wavy locks, plum lip shade, winged eyeliner, feathered brows, subtle eye shadow, rouged cheekbones, dewy base, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

Nick complemented Priyanka in a black blazer featuring contrasting white lining, notch lapel collars, patch pockets, an open front, full-length sleeves and padded shoulders. He completed the outfit with matching pants, a round-neck top, a messy curly hairdo, and a trimmed beard.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra nick jonas jonas brothers bollywood fashion + 2 more
priyanka chopra nick jonas jonas brothers bollywood fashion + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out