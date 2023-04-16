Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can't keep their hands off each other as they serve glamour in new photoshoot: See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra attended a Jonas Brothers concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Priyanka came to support her singer-husband, Nick Jonas, at the event. Pictures and videos of Priyanka enjoying her husband and his brothers singing on stage made it to social media. The couple even posed for a romantic photoshoot and shared the photos on Instagram. Priyanka and Nick couldn't keep their hands off each other as they served glamour in stylish ensembles. While Priyanka wore a bodycon dress, Nick looked dapper in a suit. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can't keep their hands off each other in new pictures. (Instagram)

(Also Read | Priyanka Chopra promotes Citadel in a gorgeous black figure-hugging dress, fan says 'such a Goddess'. All pics, video)

Priyanka and Nick can't take their hands off each other in a new shoot

On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to drop several pictures from a photoshoot at the Royal Albert Hall. The photos starred Nick Jonas, Priyanka's mother and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. "What a night," Priyanka captioned the post. It shows the couple striking romantic poses for the camera, Priyanka and her mother sharing a candid moment, Nick holding Malti, Priyanka playing with her, and a video of the concert. Check out the pictures below and read our download on the couple's outfit.

Priyanka wore a coordinated blouse and skirt set featuring a multi-coloured abstract pattern to the Jonas Brothers concert. While the top has a turtle neckline, full-length sleeves, shimmering string embellishments and a figure-hugging silhouette, the skirt features a bodycon fitting.

Priyanka styled the ensemble with a matching fur throw draped on the shoulder, embellished hair pins, statement rings, gold hoop earrings, a box clutch, and black combat boots with killer high heels. Lastly, side-parted open wavy locks, plum lip shade, winged eyeliner, feathered brows, subtle eye shadow, rouged cheekbones, dewy base, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

Nick complemented Priyanka in a black blazer featuring contrasting white lining, notch lapel collars, patch pockets, an open front, full-length sleeves and padded shoulders. He completed the outfit with matching pants, a round-neck top, a messy curly hairdo, and a trimmed beard.