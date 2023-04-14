Priyanka Chopra promotes Citadel in a gorgeous black figure-hugging dress, fan says 'such a Goddess'. All pics, video

Actor Priyanka Chopra is promoting her upcoming Amazon Prime series Citadel in full swing. After the India leg of the promotions, Priyanka is busy in London. And her latest look has already created a buzz on social media. The star visited a BBC talk show recently dressed in a magical black figure-hugging dress. Priyanka's stylish avatar garnered her compliments from fans, who flooded the comments section with praises. Keep scrolling to read our download of Priyanka's look and find out what Priyanka's fans commented on her photos. Priyanka Chopra promotes Citadel in a gorgeous black figure-hugging dress. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra promotes Citadel in a figure-hugging dress

On Friday, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share pictures of her gorgeous look to promote Citadel in London with the caption, "Citadel has arrived in London..." Priyanka slipped into a figure-hugging black dress to visit a BBC talk show to promote her new series starring Richard Madden. Fans loved the look and showered her with praise. One wrote, "Such a Goddess." Another commented, "She is glowing." Lilly Singh called Priyanka 'Gorgeous', and Paris Hilton dropped a heart-eye emoticon. Check out the pictures and videos of Priyanka below.

Coming to Priyanka Chopra's ensemble, it features a turtle neckline, full-length sleeves, a gathered design on the waist, a ring embellishment attached with an exaggerated ribbon-like detailing, a floor-sweeping train, a front and back slit, an asymmetric midi hem length, and a figure-hugging design accentuating her enviable frame.

Priyanka styled the chic black look with minimal accessories, including pointed black pumps, a statement ring, and dainty hoop earrings. In the end, Priyanka chose subtle smoky eye shadow, feathered brows, berry-toned lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheekbones, beaming highlighter, and light contouring for the glam picks. A messy low bun gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, the spy franchise Citadel will premiere on April 28 on Prime Video. It will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, and international languages in over 240 countries and territories.