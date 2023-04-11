Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in comfy-chic outfits watch over Malti Marie during her first Easter. See new pic

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer-actor husband, Nick Jonas, celebrated their daughter Malti Marie's first Easter in London, United Kingdom. The couple had a low-key celebration for their munchkin. They set up chocolate eggs for Malti, made her a custom shirt that said 'Malti Marie's First Easter', and clicked adorable pictures of the family having a gala time together. Earlier, Priyanka had shared images from their Easter celebrations. Later, Nick also gave a glimpse by dropping a picture of him and Priyanka looking over Malti as she played with her toys. Keep scrolling to check it out. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Malti Marie's first Easter. (Instagram)

(Also Read | Loved Priyanka Chopra's hot pink crop top and thigh-slit skirt for India trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie? It costs...)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas look over Malti

Easter was celebrated on April 9, Sunday. On Monday night (IST), Nick Jonas shared a picture on his Instagram profile with the caption, "Happy Easter [heart emoji]." It shows the singer sitting on a couch at home and Priyanka perched on the armrest. The couple looked over Malti lovingly in the image as she played with her toys. For the Easter celebrations at home, while Priyanka chose a chic printed silk shirt and pants set, Nick wore a coordinated printed shirt and shorts combination. Check out the post below.

Priyanka's shirt comes in an off-white shade and features a collared plunging V neckline, full-length sleeves, a wrapover asymmetric silhouette, floral patterns in plum, red, green, blue and orange shades, and cinched cuffs. She styled it with matching off-white silk pants that have a straight-fitted silhouette and a high-rise waist.

Priyanka styled the ensemble with gold hoop earrings, beige Christian Dior slides, and socks. Lastly, Priyanka chose a pulled-back sleek hairdo, plum lip shade, feathered brows, dewy skin, and rouged cheekbones for the glam picks.

See Priyanka's Easter post:

As for Nick Jonas, the singer complemented his wife in a light blue-coloured shirt and shorts set featuring an abstract pattern in a white shade. While the top features notch lapel collars, half-length sleeves, button closures and a loose silhouette, the shorts have a comfy fitting. Meanwhile, Malti looked adorable in a floral outfit and a cute headband.