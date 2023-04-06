Loved Priyanka Chopra's hot pink crop top and thigh-slit skirt for India trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie? It costs...

Actor Priyanka Chopra arrived in India last week with her husband, Nick Jonas, and daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. It is their first trip to Mumbai after Malti's birth. They attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Galas, and Priyanka promoted Citadel with her co-star Richard Madden. During all the events Priyanka has attended since her arrival, she has chosen remarkable looks for each occasion. However, her airport look stole the show for being the chicest ensemble your date-night/casual wardrobe needs. Keep scrolling to know the price details. Priyanka Chopra wore a hot pink crop top and thigh-slit skirt for India trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie. (Instagram)

What is the cost of Priyanka Chopra's outfit?

Priyanka Chopra arrived in India dressed in a hot pink-coloured ribbed crop top and coordinated skirt with a thigh-high slit on the side. The paparazzi clicked Priyanka at the Kalina airport. The pictures showed the actor posing with Nick Jonas while carrying Malti in her arms. Priyanka's ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing label Christopher Esber and can be a great addition to your daily wear, date night, casual or beach wardrobe. Check out the price of the skirt and blouse set, and read our download to find how Priyanka styled the ensemble below.

The price of the top Priyanka Chopra wore.(fwrd.com)

Priyanka's Christopher Esber outfit is called Waist Tie Ribbed Knit Cropped Top and Pleated Knit Tie Skirt. The hot pink blouse is worth ₹34,832. Adding the skirt to your closet will cost you ₹48,699. The set is for ₹83,531.

The price of the skirt Priyanka Chopra wore.(fwrd.com)

Priyanka's hot pink sleeveless cropped top comes in a ribbed knit jersey fabric and features a round neckline, asymmetric hem, ribbon tie detail on the front, and a fitted bust. Meanwhile, her coordinated skirt has a risqué thigh-high slit, a maxi hem length, a ribbed design, and a flowy silhouette.

Priyanka styled the ensemble with Chloé multi-coloured chunky sneakers, tinted sunglasses, a half-tied hairdo, nude lip shade, minimal makeup, darkened brows, and blushed cheekbones.