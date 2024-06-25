Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh twin in black at airport, trolls target her for wearing tight clothes

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh returned from their UK trip. The paparazzi clicked the couple at the airport today. The parents-to-be chose all-black ensembles for their airport look. While Ranveer embraced the relaxed, oversized aesthetic in a black shacket, pants and white t-shirt, Deepika flaunted her baby bump in a black fitted top, joggers, and a leather jacket. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor debuts at Paris Fashion Week for Rahul Mishra in a sensual black bustier and skirt. Viral video) Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh twin in black at the airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

What Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wore for their airport look

The paparazzi video shows Deepika and Ranveer exiting the Mumbai airport, greeting the media, and entering their car. Ranveer was seen holding his wife's hand and escorting Deepika to her seat in the car. The mom-to-be glowed in a black top featuring a round neckline and a bodycon fit, showing off her baby bump. She styled it with black jogger pants adorned with white stripes on the side.

Deepika layered the crewneck top and jogger pants with a sleeveless leather jacket featuring faux fur detailing on the borders, an open front, and a baggy silhouette. She accessorised the airport look with gold bracelets, a ring, a watch, sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and white chunky sneakers. Lastly, rouge-tinted cheeks, a ponytail, pink lips, and Deepika's pregnancy glow completed the glam.

Meanwhile, Ranveer complemented his wife in a black shacket featuring an open front, full-length sleeves, and an oversized fitting. He wore it with a white crewneck top, black pants, white sneakers, a grey beret hat, and sunglasses.

Trolls target Deepika for her airport style; fans defend her

After the paparazzi page shared Deepika's video, trolls targeted her for her choice of clothing. They criticised her for wearing tight clothes during her pregnancy. However, fans came in support of the actor. "Now people have a problem with her wearing tight clothes. A few months back, people had a problem with her bump not being huge while she was just 4 months pregnant. Let the woman live," a user wrote. Another commented, "Shame on people for targeting her. Unreasonable hate for a pregnant woman." A fan remarked, "Let them live in peace."